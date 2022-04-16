Indian Rail Transport Day 2022: Indian Railways' First Passenger Train Ran on this Day from Mumbai to Thane 169 Years Ago

Indian Railways is not just a rail network but a journey of memories, stories, and unforgettable moments. Being one of the largest rail networks in the world, Indian Railways provides a route for you to travel from north to south, and east to west. Indian Railways is one of the most preferred modes of transport for the people of India as it offers services for every economic stratum.

Indian Railways started the first passenger train on April 16, 1853, from Bori Bunder to Thane covering a distance of 34 km. Since then, the day has been marked as the Indian Rail Transport Day.

To mark the completion of 169 years of the rail network, let’s take a look at some of the interesting facts about Indian railways which you might not know.

1. The foundation of the railroads was placed by Jamsetjee Jeejeebhoy and Jagnath Shunkerseth more than 160 years ago.

2. Indian Rail network is the world’s third-largest rail network spreading at a total length of 1,27,760 km.

3. The fastest train in India, Vande Bharat Express runs at a speed of 180 kmph whereas the slowest train, Mettupalayam –- Ooty Nilgiri passenger train has a speed of only 10 kmph.

4. Vivek Express is India’s longest route train with a running time of 80 hours and 15 minutes. It covers a distance of 4233 kilometres passing through eight states.

5. The New Delhi Railway Station holds the Guinness World Records for being the world’s largest Route Relay Interlocking System.

6. India’s highest rail bridge, Chenab Bridge is a concrete arch bridge that connects Bakkal and Kauri in the Reasi district of Jammu and Kashmir. When completed, the bridge will be 35 metres taller than the Eiffel Tower.

7. Every Railway station has a unique name with the shortest name with only two syllables “Ib” in Odisha and the station with the longest name is Sri Venkatanarasimharajuvariipeta.

8. There is a diamond crossing in Nagpur which is one of its kind as from here trains can go in all four directions, North, East, West, and South.

