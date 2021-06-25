Indian Railways Extends Trips of 11 Pairs of Special Trains, Check Full List

For the convenience of passengers and with a view to meet the travel demand, Indian Railways has decided to extend the trip of 11 pairs of special trains. Western Railway has also decided to restore the run of Gandhidham – Tirunevelli Weekly Superfast Ex Gandhidham from June 28 to August 30 and Ex Tiruneveli from July 1 to September 2.

In a press release, Sumit Thakur, Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, said that these fully reserved trains will run as special trains on special fare. The booking for most of these trains will open on June 26 at nominated PRS counters and o­n IRCTC website. The release further added that for detailed information regarding timings of halts and composition, passengers may visit www.enquiry.indianrail.gov.in.

“It is worth mentioning that only passengers having confirmed tickets will be permitted to board these special trains. Passengers are requested by Western Railway, to adhere to all norms, SOPs related to COVID-19 during boarding, travelling and at the destination,” the release added.

Bandra (T) – Patna Weekly Superfast Festival Special

09271 Bandra (T) – Patna Weekly Superfast Festival Special will now run till August 30.

09272 Patna - Bandra Terminus Weekly Superfast Festival Special will run till September 1.

Bandra (T) – Saharsa Weekly Superfast Festival Special

02913 Bandra (T) – Saharsa Weekly Superfast Festival Special will run till August 29.

02914 Saharsa - Bandra (T) Weekly Superfast Festival Special will run till August 31.

Bandra (T) – Jaisalmer Weekly Superfast Festival Special

02929 Bandra (T) – Jaisalmer Weekly Superfast Festival Special will run till August 27.

02930 Jaisalmer - Bandra (T) Weekly Superfast Festival Special will run till August 28.

Bandra (T) – Jammu Tawi Weekly Special

09027 Bandra (T) – Jammu Tawi Weekly Special will run till August 28.

09028 Jammu Tawi -Bandra (T) Weekly Special will run till August 30.

Bandra (T) – Haridwar Weekly Superfast Festival Special

09017 Bandra (T) – Haridwar Weekly Superfast Festival Special will run till August 25.

09018 Haridwar - Bandra (T) Weekly Superfast Festival Special will run till August 26.

Udhna - Maduadih Weekly Superfast Festival Special

09057 Udhna - Maduadih Weekly Superfast Festival Special will now run till August 27.

09058 Maduadih - Udhna Weekly Superfast Festival Special will run till August 29.

Porbandar- Howrah Bi-Weekly Superfast Festival Special

09205 Porbandar- Howrah Bi-Weekly Superfast Festival Special will now run till August 26.

09206 Howrah-Porbandar Bi-Weekly Superfast Festival Special will run till August 28.

Gandhidham - Bhagalpur Weekly Special

09451 Gandhidham - Bhagalpur Weekly Special will run till August 27.

09452 Bhagalpur –Gandhidham Weekly Festival Special will now run till August 30.

Okha- Howrah Weekly Superfast Festival Special

02905 Okha- Howrah Weekly Superfast Festival Special will run till August 29.

02906 Howrah -Okha Weekly Superfast Festival Special will run till August 31.

Indore– Patna Bi-Weekly Festival Special

09313 Indore– Patna Bi-Weekly Festival Special will now operate till August 30.

09314 Patna – Indore Bi-Weekly Festival Special will now operate till September 1.

Indore– Patna Bi- Weekly Special

09321 Indore– Patna Bi- Weekly Special will run till August 28.

09322 Patna – Indore Weekly Festival Special will run till August 30.

Western Railway has also restored services of Train no 09424/09423

09424 Gandhidham BG - Tirunelveli Special Fare Superfast Festival Special will leave Gandhidham BG at 04.40 hrs with effect from June 28 (Monday) and reach Tirunelveli at 02.05 hrs, the third day, until further advice.

09423 Tirunelveli - Gandhidham BG Special Fare Superfast Festival special will leave Tirunelveli at 05.15 hrs with effect from July 1 (Thursday) and reach Gandhidham BG at 02.35 hrs, the third day, until further advice.

