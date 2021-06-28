Indian Railways Extends Trips of 12 Pairs of Trains; To Start Operation of 7 Pairs, Full List

Indian Railways have extended services of 12 pairs of trains, restored 7 and started an additional weekly superfast between Pune and Lucknow. These trains will run between Maharashtra, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, Goa and West Bengal. Booking for reservation of these trains originating from Maharashtra can be done at the computerised reservation centres and on the website www.irctc.co.in.

All regular passenger services of the Indian Railways were suspended since the lockdown was announced in March last year. The national transporter started special train services in a phased manner since May 2020. India reported 46,148 new cases in last 24 hours on Monday.

EXTENSION OF SERVICES OF SPECIAL TRAINS:

02107 Lokmanya Tilak Terminus-Lucknow Junction Special with effect from July 3 to October 30

02108 Lucknow Junction-Lokmanya Tilak Terminus Special with effect from July 4 to October 31

02165 Lokmanya Tilak Terminus-Gorakhpur Special with effect from July 1 to October 28

02166 Gorakhpur- Lokmanya Tilak Terminus Special with effect from July 2 to October 29

01079 Lokmanya Tilak Terminus-Gorakhpur Special from July 8 to October 28

01080 Gorakhpur- Lokmanya Tilak Terminus Special with effect from July 10 to October 30

02101 Lokmanya Tilak Terminus-Howrah Special with effect from July 2 to October 30

02102 Howrah- Lokmanya Tilak Terminus Special with effect from July 4 to November 1

03260 Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus- Patna Jn. special trips have been extended from July 6 to August 31. It will run on every Tuesday and Friday

03259 Patna Jn- Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus special (Sun & Wed) trips extended from July 4 to August 29

02546 Lokmanya Tilak Terminus- Raxaul special (Sat) trips extended from July 3 to August 28

02545 Raxaul- Lokmanya Tilak Terminus special (Thu) trips extended from July 1 to August 26

05548 Lokmanya Tilak Terminus- Raxaul special (Wed) trips extended from July 7 to September 1

05547 Raxaul – Lokmanya Tilak Terminus special (Mon) trips extended from July 5 to August 30

05268 Lokmanya Tilak Terminus - Raxaul special (Mon) trips extended from July 5 to August 30

05267 Raxaul – Lokmanya Tilak Terminus special (Sat) trips extended from July 3 to August 28

01033 Pune-Darbhanga Special with effect from July 7 to October 27

01034 Darbhanga-Pune Special with effect from July 9 to October 29

01407 Pune-Lucknow Junction Special with effect from July 6 to October 26

01408 Lucknow Junction-Pune Special with effect from July 8 to October 28

01115 Pune-Gorakhpur Special with effect from July 8 to October 28

01116 Gorakhpur-Pune Special with effect from July 10 to October 30

02135 Pune- Manduadih Special with effect from July 5 to October 25

02136 Manduadih -Pune Special with effect from July 7 to October 27

RESTORATION OF SERVICES OF FOLLOWING TRAINS:

01251 Pune -Kazipet special will run every Friday from July 9

01252 Kazipet -Pune special will run every Sunday from July 11

02119 Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus- Karmali Tejas special will run on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday from July 10

02120 Karmali- Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Tejas special will run every Wednesday, Friday and Sunday from July 9

02153 Lokmanya Tilak Terminus- Habibganj special will run every Thursday from July 1

02154 Habibganj -Lokmanya Tilak Terminus special will run every Friday from July 2

01311 Solapur- Hassan special will run daily from July 1

01312 Hassan - Solapur special will run daily from July 2

01141 Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus - Adilabad special will run daily from July 1

01142 Adilabad- Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus special to run daily from July 2

02170 Nagpur- Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus special will run daily from July 1

02169 Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus- Nagpur special will run daily from July 2

01223 Lokmanya Tilak Terminus - Ernakulam Duranto special to run on Tuesday and Saturday from July 10

01224 Ernakulam- Lokmanya Tilak Terminus Duranto special to run on Wednesday and Sunday from July 11

ADDITIONAL WEEKLY SUPERFAST BETWEEN PUNE AND LUCKNOW

02099 will leave Pune at 11.30 hrs every Tuesday with effect from July 6 to October 26 and arrive Lucknow Junction at 13.15 hrs next day

02100 will leave Lucknow Junction at 16.20 hrs every Wednesday with effect from July 7 to October 27 and arrive Pune at 18.45 hrs next day

These trains will halts at Daund Chord Line, Kopargaon, Manmad, Bhusaval, Khandwa, Itarsi, Bhopal, Bina, Jhansi, Orai and Kanpur Central and will have 1 AC 2-Tier, 4 AC 3-Tier, 11 Sleeper Class and 6 Second Class seating.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here