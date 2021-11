Indian Railways: IRCTC Launches Bengaluru, Mysore With Dakshin Darshan Yatra From Mumbai; Check Details

The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has come up with Bharat Darshan (Splendors of India) ‘Banglore Mysore With Dakshin Darshan Yatra’ tour package which will begin from Mumbai on December 2, and end on December 12. The special 10 nights/11 days package will cost Rs 10,395 per adult for standard category and Rs 12,705 for confort category. For this tour package, IRCTC will operate a ‘Bharat Darshan Special Tourist Train’.

The ‘Banglore Mysore With Dakshin Darshan Yatra’ tour package will cover Mysore, Bangalore, Rameshwaram, Madurai, Kanyakumari, Trivandrum and Tirupati. The train will start from Mumbai with boarding points at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT), Kalyan, Lonavala, Chinchvad, Pune, Daund , Kurduvadi, Solapur, Kalburgi and Wadi. Booking of Bharat Darshan Special Tourist Train is available online on IRCTC website and it can also be done through ITCTC’s Tourist Facilitation Center, Zonal Offices and Regional Offices.

HERE’S ALL YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT ‘BANGLORE MYSORE WITH DAKSHIN DARSHAN YATRA’

DATES: The 10 Nights/11 Days special train will depart on December 2. The tour ends on December 12.

DESTINATION COVERED: Mysore, Bangalore, Rameshwaram, Madurai, Kanyakumari, Trivandrum and Tirupati.

TOUR COST: Rs 10,395 per adult for standard category and Rs 12,705 for confort category.

BOOKINGS: Booking of Bharat Darshan Special Tourist Train is available online on IRCTC website. Bookings can also be done through IRCTC Tourist Facilitation Centre, Zonal Offices and Regional Offices.

BOARDING POINTS: Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT), Kalyan, Lonavala, Chinchvad, Pune, Daund , Kurduvadi, Solapur, Kalburgi and Wadi.

DE-BOARDING POINTS: Wadi, Kalburgi, Solapur, Kurduvadi, Daund, Pune, Chinchvad, Lonavala, Kalyan and CSMT.

PACKAGE INCLUDES:

Hall accommodation at places of night stay/ morning freshening up.

Pure vegetarian meals.

Tourist buses for visiting sightseeing spots.

Tour escorts for announcements and information.

Security arrangements for each coach (without arms).

An IRCTC Official on train as train Superintendent.

Non AC road transfers on SIC basis.

Travel insurance.

PACKAGE EXCLUSIONS:

Items of personal nature i.e. laundry, medicines.

Entrance fee for monuments.

Service of tour guide.

Any other items apart from the one mentioned in the itinerary.

DO’S & DON’T:

Here are few points that IRCTC has come up with to make your journey better and comfortable:

Installation and use of AarogyaSetu App by all, including staff, is a must.

Tourist should wear face mask and hand gloves.

Luggage should be disinfected at reception /boarding point.

All tourists have to abide the mandatory health advisories issued by the Central government, States government and local administration which they are visiting.

Tourist should avoid using other tourist’s phone, water bottle, umbrella etc as much as possible.

Social distancing to be followed during boarding / de-boarding of train /any other transport, monuments and pilgrim places of visit, group lunches, dinners etc.

Loitering and crowding should be avoided in train corridors, gates, cabins, hotels/dharmashala etc.

Touching of statues /idols / holy books etc. not allowed in religious / tourist places.

No physical offerings like prasad /distribution or sprinkling of holy water etc inside the religious place.

