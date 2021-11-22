Indian Railways: IRCTC Launches New Year Pondicherry Package with Tirupati Balaji Darshan From Kolkata; Check Full Itinerary, Other Details

The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has announced 4 nights/5 days ‘New Year Pondicherry Package with Tirupati Balaji Darshan’ that will cover Kolkata, Chennai, Tirupati, Kanchipuram, Pondicherry and Mahabalipuram. The Indian Railways tour package will commence from December 29, 2021 to January 2, 2022. According to the IRCTC’s website, only 20 tourists can be part of this package.

HERE’S YOUR CHACE TO VISIT THESE HISTORICAL AND RELIGIOUS PLACES:

The IRCTC, Zonal office East Zone, Kolkata offers ‘New Year Pondicherry Package with Tirupati Balaji Darshan’ all inclusive tour package, covering the visit of Tirupati, Chennai and Pondicherry.

The Tirupati is a city in Andhra Pradesh. Its Sri Venkateswara Temple sits atop one of the the 7 peaks of Tirumala Hills, attracting scores of Hindu pilgrims.

The history of Pondicherry is recorded only after the arrival of Dutch, Portuguese, British and French traders. By contrast, nearby places which were colonized by the French East India Company over a period of time and later became the union territory of Pondicherry, have recorded histories that predate the colonial period.

Mahabalipuram, also known as Mamallapuram, is a town in Chengalpattu district in the southeastern Indian state of Tamil Nadu, best known for the UNESCO World Heritage Site of 7th- and 8th-century Hindu Group of Monuments at Mahabalipuram. It is one of the famous tourist sites in India.

Kanchipuram, also known as Kānchi Temple city, is a Corporation city in Tamil Nadu in Tondaimandalam region, 72 km from Chennai - the capital of Tamil Nadu.

Want to celebrate the new year with an epic holiday? Book this amazing 5D/4N tour package that includes popular tourist spots & pilgrim sites. More details on https://t.co/G6ZWHyAVJT— IRCTC (@IRCTCofficial) November 19, 2021

TARIFF PER PERSON FOR NEW YEAR PONDICHERRY PACKAGE WITH TIRUPATI BALAJI DARSHAN

Tariff for the trip starting from Kolkata will cost Rs 45,180 per adult, while for adult on twin share, it will cost Rs 34,710 per person. For those booking tickets for three adults, the fare will be Rs 32, 760 per person.

The fare per child (2 years to 4 years) without extra bed, the cost will be Rs 19,560, while for child between 5 years to 11 years with extra bed, the cost will be Rs 19,810.

Read: Indian Railways to Cancel These Trains for 3 Months from December; Check Full List

THE PACKAGE INCLUDES:

The IRCTC’s New Year Pondicherry package with Tirupati Balaji Darshan package will include Air ticket for Kolkata-Chennai, Chennai-Kolkata, all transfers and sightseeing by AC Vehicle, deluxe category accommodations, breakfast and dinner (4 breakfast + 04 dinner), sightseeing as per the itinerary, VIP Darshan ticket of Tirupati Balaji and travel insurance.

COVID-19 RELATED GUIDELINES

With a view to ensure tourists safety in view of ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, IRCTC has come up with advisory. According to IRCTC website, thermal screening will be done for all passengers, rules regarding Covid will be updated time to time and E-registration is required.

5 THINGS TO REMEMBER BEFORE STARTING TRIP:

1. All passengers must download Aarogya Setu App.

2. RTPCR Negative test report within 48 hours of journey will continue to be mandatory. Any passenger not carrying RTPCR negative report will be sent back to origin on the same day.

3. Hand written reports are not acceptable.

4. Any passenger arriving without RT-PCR negative test report will be deported on the same flight.

5. Passengers shall not be allowed to pick up their checked-in baggage at the arrival hall. The same shall be handed over to them at the testing center.

HERE’S THE COMPLETE ITINERARY AS PER IRCTC WEBSITE

DECEMBER 29: Kolkata - Chennai - Tirupati: Arrival at Chennai Airport at 11:20 hrs. Transfer to Tirupati and check in into hotel. Visit Shree Kalahasti (Lord Shiva) Temple and visit Goddess Shree Padmavati Temple. Dinner and overnight stay at Tirupati.

DECEMBER 30: Tirupati – Pondicherry: After breakfast visit Tirumala (Lord Balaji temple) Temple. After Lunch check out from the hotel start your Journey to Pondicherry, enrout visit Kanchipuram. On arrival check-in into hotel. Dinner and night stay at Pondicherry.

DECEMBER 31: Pondicherry: After breakfast city tour of Pondicherry Sightseeing visit to Aurobindo Ashram, Manakula Vinyagar Temple, Promenade Beach, Chunnambar Boat House, Pondicherry Beach. Evening free for shopping and your own activities. New year party with unlimited gala buffet dinner and overnight stay at Pondicherry.

JANUARY 1: Pondicherry – Chennai: After Breakfast transfer to Chennai and Enroute visit to Auroville Matri Mandir and Mahabalipuram. On arrival check-in into hotel. Enjoy the evening in the famous Marina Beach. Dinner and overnight stay at Chennai.

JANUARY 2: Chennai – Kolkata: After Breakfast Chennai city tour covering ISKCON Temple, Kapaleeshwar Temple, San Thome Church, St.Goerge Fort, Egmore Meseum. Transfer to Chennai airport for return flight at 21:05 hrs to Kolkata.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.