Indian Railways' Restaurant On Wheels Up and Running, Know Its Specialty

The Indian Railways launched its first Restaurant on Wheels in Asansol, West Bengal, on February 26. As the name suggests, Restaurant on Wheels means a proper dining area inside a railway coach, whose exterior and interiors look breathtaking. This place provides an amazing experience to all food lovers.

The name of this restaurant is Aahar and it is open to all people whether it’s a passenger or the normal public.

Another such outlet was also opened in the Nagpur Division of the Central Railway zone at Nagpur railway station in Maharashtra on February 4, 2020.

Today let’s take a look at the speciality of the restaurant.

These restaurants are decorated with beautiful interiors and offer a unique experience to all foodies out there. Their menu features North, South, and Continental cuisine. Both veg and non-veg. The restaurants are open 24×7 for both passengers and the general public.

The Indian Railways’ restaurant on wheels is made of Memo coach. The coaches of this train, which either don’t run or have become useless, have been given a new look. This restaurant has been prepared for the passengers coming to the railway station so that they can sit here and enjoy good food.

To attract passengers to the station, the restaurant has aesthetically pleasing interiors. The whole place is decorated nicely so that more and more common people visit the restaurant and enjoy their meals.

The Indian Railways has decorated the restaurant on wheels such that the people get gravitated toward it no matter what.

