Indian Railways Special Trains: South Eastern Railway Extends Trips of 3 Pairs, Restores Services of 1; Full List

South Eastern Railway has extended the run of special trains between Bihar, Chhattisgarh and Karnataka. It has also restored the service of train between Tatanagar and Asansol in West Bengal. Booking for reservation of these trains can be done at the computerised reservation centres and on the Indian Railways website www.irctc.co.in.

All regular passenger services of the Indian Railways were suspended since the lockdown was announced in March last year. The national transporter started special train services in a phased manner since May 2020. India reported 37,566 new Covid-19 cases and 907 deaths in the last 24 hours, according to data released by the union health ministry on Monday.

RAJENDRANAGAR - DURG (DAILY)

03288 Rajendranagar - Durg (Daily) services has been extended to run from July 1 to August 31.

03287 Durg - Rajendranagar (Daily) services has been extended from July 3 to September 2

MUZAFFARPUR - YESVANTPUR (WEEKLY)

05228 Muzaffarpur - Yesvantpur (Weekly) services has been extended from July 5 to August 30

05227 Yesvantpur - Muzaffarpur (Weekly) services has been extended from July 7 to August 31

PATNA - RANCHI (DAILY)

02363 Patna - Ranchi (Daily) services has been extended from July 1 to August 31

02364 Ranchi - Patna (Daily) services has been extended from July 1 to August 31

RESTORATION OF TATANAGAR-ASANSOL-TATANAGAR TRI-WEEKLY SPECIAL

03511/03512 Tatanagar-Asansol-Tatanagar Tri-weekly Special is restored to its original path, timings and stoppages with effect from June 29 till further notice.

