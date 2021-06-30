Indian Railways Special Trains: Western Railway Extends Trips of 7 Pairs; Check Full List

For the convenience of passengers and with a view to meet the travel demand, Western Railway have decided to extend services of 17 pairs of special trains. According to a press release issued by Sumit Thakur, Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, these fully reserved trains will run as Special Trains on special fare and the booking for reservation will start from July 1.
“Only passengers having confirmed tickets will be permitted to board these special trains.” The release has also advised passengers to adhere to all norms, SOPs related to Covid-19 during the boarding, travel, and at the destination. It also asked passengers to visit Indian Railways website www.enquiry.indianrail.gov.in. for details regarding the halts and composition.
All regular passenger services of the Indian Railways were suspended since the lockdown was announced in March last year. India reported 45,951 new cases in last 24 hours.
HERE’S THE FULL LIST:
DADAR – AJMER TRI - WEEKLY FESTIVAL SPECIAL
02989 Dadar – Ajmer Tri - Weekly Festival Special service extended till September 30
02990 Ajmer - Dadar Tri- Weekly Festival Special service extended till September 29
BANDRA TERMINUS – SRI GANGANAGAR SPECIAL FESTIVAL
09707 Bandra Terminus – Sri Ganganagar Special Festival service extended till October 2
09708 Shri Ganganagar – Bandra Terminus Festival Special service extended till September 30
BIKANER - BANDRA TERMINUS WEEKLY FESTIVAL SPECIAL
02473 Bikaner - Bandra Terminus Weekly Festival Special service extended till September 27
02474 Bandra Terminus - Bikaner Weekly Festival Special service extended till September 28
BIKANER – DADAR BI-WEEKLY FESTIVAL SPECIAL
02489 Bikaner – Dadar Bi-Weekly Festival Special service extended till September 28
02490 Dadar – Bikaner Bi - Weekly Festival Special service extended till September 29
BHAGAT KI KOTHI – DADAR BI- WEEKLY FESTIVAL SPECIAL
04817 Bhagat Ki Kothi – Dadar Bi- Weekly Festival Special service extended till September 30
04818 Dadar – Bhagat Ki Kothi Bi - Weekly Festival Special service extended till October 1
PUNE – JAIPUR BI-WEEKLY FESTIVAL SPECIAL
02939 Pune – Jaipur Bi-Weekly Festival Special Via Vasai Road service extended till September 29
02940 Jaipur - Pune Bi-Weekly Festival Special Via Vasai Road service extended till September 28
UDAIPUR CITY – NEW JALPAIGUDI WEEKLY FESTIVAL SPECIAL
09601 Udaipur City – New Jalpaigudi Weekly Festival Special Via Chanderia (Chittaurgarh) service extended till September 25
09602 New Jalpaigudi - Udaipur City Weekly Festival Special Via Chanderia (Chittaurgarh) service extended till September 27
