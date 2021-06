Indian Railways to Restore Services of 17 Pairs of Trains Including Shatabdi; Check Full List

For the convenience of passengers and with a view to meet the travel demand, Western Railway have decided to restore trips of 17 pairs of special trains. According to a press release issued by Sumit Thakur, Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, passengers can visit Indian Railways website www.enquiry.indianrail.gov.in. for details regarding the halts and composition.

“Only passengers having confirmed tickets will be permitted to board these special trains.” The release has also advised passengers to adhere to all norms, SOPs related to Covid-19 during the boarding, travel, and at the destination.

Here’s the full list:

02009/02010 Mumbai Central- Ahmedabad Shatabdi Special train will run from June 28 daily, except Sunday

02933/02934 Mumbai Central Ahmedabad Special train will run daily from June 28

09013/09014 Bandra Terminus - Bhusaval Khandesh Special train will run from June 29 on every Tuesday, Thursday and Sunday

Train number 09043 Bandra Terminus - Bhagat Ki Kothi Special train will run from July 1 on every Thursday, while 09044 Bhagat Ki Kothi will run from July 2 on every Friday.

09293 Bandra Terminus - Mahava Special train will run from June 30 on every Wednesday and 09294 Mahuva - Bandra Terminus will run from July 1 on every Thursday.

02908 Hapa - Madgaon Special train will run from June 30 on every Wednesday, while 02907 Madgaon - Hapa Special train will run from July 2 on every Friday.

02944 Indore - Daund Special train will run from June 28 daily, except Wednesday, while 02943 Daund - Indore Special train will run from June 29 daily, except Thursday.

09241 Indore-Udhampur Special train will run from July 5 on every Monday, while 09242 Udhampur - Indore Special train will run from July 7 on every Wednesday

09260 Bhavnagar - Kochuveli Special train will run from June 29 on every Tuesday and 09259 Kochuveli - Bhavnagar will run from July 1 on every Thursday.

09262 Porbandar - Kochuveli Special train will run from July 1 on every Thursday, while 09261 Kochuveli - Porbandar Special train will run from July 4 on every Sunday. This train will run with a pantary car.

09263 Porbandar - Delhi Sarai Rohilla Special train will run from June 29 on every Tuesday and Saturday, while 09264 Delhi Sarai Rohilla - Porbandar will run from July 1 on every Monday and Thursday.

09301 Dr Ambedkar Nagar - Yasvantpur Special train will run from June 27 on every Sunday, while 09302 Yasvantpur - Dr Ambedkar Nagar will run from June 29 on every Tuesday.

09307 Indore - Chandigarh Special train will run from July 1 on every Thursday, while 09308 Chandigarh - Indore will run from July 2 on every Friday.

09325 Indore - Amritsar Special train will run from June 29 on every Tuesday and Friday, while 09326 Amritsar - Indore Special train will run from July 1 on every Thursday and Sunday.

09332 Indore - Kochuveli Special train will run from June 29 on every Tuesday, while 09331 Kochuveli - Indore Special train will run from July 2 on every Friday.

09337 Indore- Delhi Sarai Rohilla Special train will run from June 27 on every Sunday, while 09338 Delhi Sarai Rohilla - Indore Special train will run from June 28 on every Monday.

Restoration of train with reduction in frequency

09029 Bandra Terminus - Ahmedabad Special train will run from June 29 on every Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday and 09039 Ahmedabad - Bandra Terminus Special train will run from June 30 on every Wednesday, Friday and Sunday.

