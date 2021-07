Indian Railways to Resume 32 Pairs of Trains including Taj Exp, Garib Rath; Full List

Union railway Minister Piyush Goyal announced the resumption of 32 pairs of trains including Garib Rath Express Special, Taj Superfast Express and Shane Punjab Special. In a tweet, the railway minister shared the list of all the trains. All regular passenger services of the Indian Railways were suspended since the lockdown was announced in March last year due to COVID-19 pandemic. India reported 44,111 new cases in last 24 hours.

HERE’S THE FULL LIST OF TRAINS:

04060 Anand Vihar (T) - Muzaffarpur Garib Rath Express Special will run on every Wednesday from July 7

04059 Muzaffarpur - Anand Vihar (T) Garib Rath Express Special will run on every Friday from July 9

04062 New Delhi-Jhansi Taj Superfast Express Special will run daily from July 5

04061 Jhansi - New Delhi Taj Superfast Express Special will daily from July 5

04064 Hazrat Nizamuddin-Bhusaval Jn Superfast Express will run on every Friday and Sunday from July 9

04063 Bhusaval - Nizamuddin Superfast Express will run on every Tuesday and Sunday from July 11

04080 Hazrat Nizamuddin - Raigarh will run daily, except Friday and Sunday, from July 5

04079 raigarh - Hazrat Nizamuddin will run daily, except Tuesday and Sunday, from July 7

04066 Anand Vihar-Haldia Special will run every Tuesday from July 6

04065 Haldia-Anand Vihar Special will run every Thursday from July 8

04067 New Delhi-Amritsar Shane Punjab Special will run daily from July 6

04068 Amritsar New Delhi Shane Punjab Special will run daily from July 6

04070 Anand Vihar-Jogbani Special will run daily from July 5

04069 Jogbani-Anand Vihar Special will run daily from July 6

04033 Delhi-Katra Jammu Mail Express Special will run daily from July 5

04034 Katra-Delhi Jammu Mail Express Special will run daily from July 6

04072 New Delhi-Pondicherry Superfast Express will run on every Sunday from July 11

04071 Pondicherry-New Delhi Superfast Express will run on every Wednesday from July 14

04074 Anand Vihar-Gaya Garib Rath Express Special will on every Saturday from July 10

04073 Gaya - Anand Vihar Garib Rath Express Special will on every Sunday from July 11

04077 Delhi-Pathankot Superfast Express will run daily, except Thursday, from July 5

04078 Pathankot - Delhi Superfast Express will run daily, except Friday, from July 6

04688 Amritsar-Saharsa Garib Rath Express Special will run on Wednesday, Saturday and Sunday from July 7

04687 Saharsa-Amritsar Garib Rath Special will run on Monday, Thursday and Sunday from July 8

04690 Jammu Tawi - Kathgodam Garib Rath Express Special will run on every Sunday from July 11

04689 Kathgodam - Jammu Garib Rath Express Special will run on every Tuesday from July 13

04692 Amritsar-Hazur Sahib Nanded Superfast Express Special will run on every Monday from July 5

04691 Hazur Sahib Nanded-Amritsar Superfast Express Special will run on every Wednesday from July 7

04694 Jammu Tawi-Kanpur Central Superfast Express Special will run on Tuesday and Thursday from July 6

04693 Kanpur Central-Jammu Tawi Superfast Express Special will run on every Wednesday and Friday from July 7

04696 Amritsar-Kochuveli Superfast Express Special will run on every Sunday from July 11

04695 Kochuveli-Amritsar will run on every Wednesday from July 14

04698 Jammu Tawi - Barauni Mourdhaj Superfast Express Special will run on every Friday from July 9

04697 Barauni - Jammu Mourdhaj Superfast Express Special will run on every Sunday from July 11

04656 Shri Mata Vaishino Devi Katra -Ghazipur City Express Special will run on every Thursday from July 15

04655 Ghazipur City -Shri Mata Vaishino Devi Katra Express Special will run on every Friday from July 16

04684 Amritsar-Lal kuan Express will run on every Saturday from July 10

04683 Lal Kuan-Amritsar Express will run on every Saturday from July 10

04624 Firozpur Cantt Jn - Chhindwara Jn Patalkot Express Special will run daily from July 5

04623 Chhindwara Jn - Firozpur Cantt Jn Patalkot Express Special will run daily from July 6

04663 Dehradun-Amritsar Express Special will run daily from July 7

04664 Amritsar-Dehradun Express Special will run daily from July 6

04681 New Delhi-Jalandhar City Intercity Express Special will run daily from July 5

04682 Jalandhar City - New Delhi Intercity Express Special will run daily from July 6

04666 Amritsar-New Delhi Intercity Express Special will run daily from July 5

04665 New Delhi-Amritsar Intercity Express Special will run daily from July 6

04270 Lucknow-Varanasi Intercity Express Special will run daily from July 5

04269 Varanasi-Lucknow Intercity Express Special will run daily from July 5

04250 Anand Vihar (T) – Varanasi Jn Garib Rath Express Special will run on every Monday and Friday from July 9

04249 Varanasi Jn - Anand Vihar (T) Garib Rath Express Special will run on every Tuesday and Sunday from July 8

04314 Bareilly-Lokmanya Tilak Terminus (Mumbai) Express Special will run on every Saturday from July 10

04313 Lokmanya Tilak Terminus (Mumbai) - Bareilly Express Special will run on every Monday from July 12

04560 Chandigarh – Kochuveli Kerala Sampark Kranti Superfast Express Special will run on every Wednesday and Friday from July 7

04559 Kochuveli – Chandigarh Kerala Sampark Kranti Superfast Express will run on every Monday and Saturday from July 10

04561 Chandigarh-Amritsar Intercity Superfast Express Special will run daily from July 5

04562 Amritsar-Chandigarh Intercity Superfast Express Special will run daily from July 5

04564 Chandigarh-Madgaon Sampark Kranti Superfast Express Special will run on every Monday and Saturday from July 5

04563 Madgaon-Chandigarh Sampark Kranti Superfast Express Special will run on every Tuesday and Wednesday from July 7

04535 Kalka-Shri Mata Vaishino Devi Katra Express Special will run on every Tuesday and Friday from July 6

04536 Shri Mata Vaishino Devi Katra-Kalka Express Special will run on every Wednesday and Saturday from July 7

04534 Ambala Cantt Jn-Barauni Jn Harihar Express Special will run on every Tuesday and Saturday from July 6

04533 Barauni Jn - Ambala Cantt Jn Harihar Express Special will run on every Monday and Thursday from July 8

04566 Kalka-Sainagar Shirdi Superfast Express will run on every Thursday and Sunday from July 8

04565 Sainagar Shirdi- Kalka Superfast Express will run on every Tuesday and Saturday from July 10

