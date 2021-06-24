Indian Railways to Resume Services of 5 Pairs of Trains; Check Routes and Other Details

Western Railway and South Central Railway have decided to resume services of special trains between Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh. The operations of several trains were halted due to the coronavirus pandemic. Various states have even announced relaxation in the Covid-19 restrictions that were imposed in April to curb the spread of the deadly virus. It has also advised passengers to adhere to all norms, SOPs related to Covid-19 during the boarding, travel, and at the destination.

HERE’S THE COMPLETE LIST:

Bhavnagar-Kochuveli Spl:

09260 Bhavnagar-Kochuveli Spl will run every Tuesday from June 29 till further notice

09259 Kochuveli- Bhavnagar Spl will run every Thursday from July 1

Porbandar- Kochuveli Spl:

09262 Porbandar- Kochuveli Spl will run every Thursday from July 1. This train will have 1- AC 2 Tier, 5 AC Three Tier, 10- Sleeper Class, 4 - General Second Class, and 2 – uggage-cum-brake vans

09261 Kochuveli –Porbandar Spl will run every Sunday from July 4. This train will have 1- AC 2 Tier, 5 AC Three Tier, 10- Sleeper Class, 4 - General Second Class, and 2 – uggage-cum-brake vans

Indore- Kochuveli Spl:

09332 Indore- Kochuveli Spl will run every Tuesday from June 29

09331 Kochuveli – Indore Spl will run every Friday from July 2

Tirupati - Dr. MGR Chennai Spl

06204 Tirupati - Dr. MGR Chennai Spl will run daily from June 26

06203 Dr. MGR Chennai Central – Tirupati Spl will run daily from June 26

Gandhidham BG - Tirunelveli

09424 Gandhidham BG - Tirunelveli Special Fare Superfast Festival Special will leave Gandhidham BG at 04.40 hrs with effect from June 28 and reach Tirunelveli at 02.05 hrs, the third day

09423 Tirunelveli - Gandhidham BG Special Fare Superfast Festival special will leave Tirunelveli at 05.15 hrs with effect from July 1 and reach Gandhidham BG at 02.35 hrs, the third day

For details one may visit Indian Railways website https://enquiry.indianrail.gov.in/mntes/.

