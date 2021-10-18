Indian Railways to Run ‘Dakshin Bharat Aastha Yatra’ Train from Rajgir to South India via Varanasi; Check Details

Indian Railways has come up with ‘Dakshin Bharat Aastha Yatra’ train from November 26. The special train will start from Rajgir and cover top tourist destinations, including Tirupati, Rameshwaram, Madurai, Kanyakumari, Trivandrum/Kochuveli and Varanasi. Rajgir in Bihar is an important pilgrimage site for Buddhism followers.

This Bharat Darshan special train, also known as the Aastha Circuit, will be operated by the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) for 13 nights and 14 days from November 26 till December 9.

The price has been fixed at Rs 13,230. This price includes accommodation, meals and insurance cover. The Dakshin Bharat Aastha Yatra train can be boarded/deboarded from Rajgir, Nalanda, Biharsharif, Bakhtiyarpur, Patna, Ara, Buxar and Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Junction in Uttar Pradesh.

Those interested in going for this trip can book their tickets through the official IRCTC website https://www.irctctourism.com/pacakage_description?packageCode=EZBD58

IRCTC also announced a three-night-four-day package to Mata Vaishno Devi’s temple for just Rs 5,975. The temple of Vaishno Devi is considered one of the most sacred Hindu temples and is dedicated to Goddess Shakti. The goddess is also known as Mata Rani and Vaishnavi and the temple is a manifestation of her presence.

The temple is located at an altitude of about 5200 feet, at a distance of 12 km from Katra. The special train will commence its journey at 20:40 from New Delhi Railway Station and will reach Jammu railway station at 05:00 AM.

Click here to check details: https://www.news18.com/news/india/irctc-offers-vaishno-devi-tour-package-at-all-inclusive-price-of-rs-5975-4328885.html

And if you want to explore the beauty of North Eastern States, go in for IRCTC special train under the ‘Dekho Apna Desh’ initiative that will aid the exploration of North-east India. The train, which will commence on its journey on November 26, will cover a journey across five North-eastern states in the country and will also take the passengers to the unexplored, unimagined, and untouched areas of the states.

According to the IRCTC officials, the train will cover destinations like Guwahati, Kaziranga, Jognhart, Itanagar, Una Koti, Shillong, Cherapunji, and Kohima. The journey will start from Delhi at Safdurjung Railway Station and will touch cities like Ghaziabad, Tundla, Kanpur, Lucknow, Varanasi, and Patna.

Click here to check details: https://www.news18.com/news/india/explore-the-beauty-of-north-eastern-states-with-indian-railways-special-tourist-train-check-details-4282904.html

Another trip that is being organized by the Indian Railways is the ‘Shri Ramayana Yatra,’ which will commence on November 7 and will be a 17-day-long journey, with Ayodhya as the first stop.

Click here to check details: https://www.news18.com/news/india/indian-railways-announces-shri-ramayana-yatra-check-out-route-fare-and-other-details-4169576.html

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.