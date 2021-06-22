Indian Railways to Run Superfast Weekly Special Train between Pune and Bilaspur; Check Details

For the convenience of passengers and with a view to meet the travel demand, Central Railway have decided to run Superfast Weekly Special train between Pune and Bilaspur till further notice. The train will halts at Daund Chord Line, Ahmednagar, Belapur, Kopargaon, Manmad, Jalgaon, Bhusaval, Akola, Badnera, Wardha, Nagpur, Gondia, Rajnandgaon, Durg, Raipur, Bhatpara. It will have one First AC cum 2A, two 2A, Five 3A, 7 Sleeper class and 4 Second class seating.

The operations of several trains were halted due to the coronavirus pandemic. Various states have even announced relaxation in the Covid-19 restrictions that were imposed in April to curb the spread of the deadly virus.

In a statement Central Railway said that the bookings for fully reserved superfast special train No. 08230 will open on June 23 on normal fare at all computerised reservation centers and on India Railways website www.irctc.co.in.

For detailed timings and halts please visit www.enquiry.indianrail.gov.in or download NTES App.” It also said that only passengers having confirmed tickets will be permitted to board this special train. CR has also advised passengers to adhere to all norms, SOPs related to Covid-19 during the boarding, travel, and at the destination.

Here’s the details:

08230 Superfast weekly Special will leave Pune at 17.40 hrs on every Friday from July 2 and will arrive Bilaspur at 15.55 hrs next day

08229 Superfast weekly Special will leave Bilaspur at 11.20 hrs on every Thursday from July 1 and will arrive Pune at 09.05 hrs next day.

