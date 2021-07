Indian Railways Update: Northern Railway to Restart 50 Trains; Check Full List

Indian Railways authorities decided to restore the services of 50 Unreserved Mail/Express trains under the Northern Railway from this month till further advice. The decision was taken for the convenience of the passengers and with the increase in travel demands. A statement by the Northern Railway advised passengers to adhere to all norms, SOPs related to Covid-19 during the boarding, travel, and at the destination. It also asked passengers to visit Indian Railways website www.enquiry.indianrail.gov.in. for details regarding the halts and composition.

All regular passenger services of the Indian Railways were suspended since the lockdown was announced in March last year. India reported 45,951 new cases in last 24 hours.

HERE’S FULL LIST OF 50 TRAINS:

04202 Partapgarh - Varanasi will run daily from July 1 till further notice

04201 Varanasi - Partapgarh will run daily from July 1

04203 Faizabad - Lucknow will run daily from July 1

04204 Lucknow - Faizabad will run daily from July 1

04303 Bareilly - Delhi will run daily from July 2

04304 Delhi - Bareilly will run daily from July 1

04305 Balamu - Shahjehanpur will run daily from July 1

04306 Shahjehanpur - Balamu will run daily from July 4

04636 Firozpur Cantt. - Ludhiana will run daily from July 1

04635 Ludhiana - Firozpur Cantt. will run daily from July 1

04513 Nangal Dam - Daulatpur Chowk will run daily from July 1

04514 Daulatpur Chowk - Nangal Dam will run daily from July 3

04213 Lucknow - Kanpur Central will run daily from July 1

04214 Kanpur Central - Lucknow will run daily from July 1

04503 Ambala Cantt. - Ludhiana will run daily from July 1

04504 Ludhiana - Ambala Cantt. will run daily from July 1

04404 Saharanpur - Delhi will run daily from July 1

04301 Moradabad - Saharanpur will run daily from July 1

04302 Saharanpur - Moradabad will run daily from July 1

04633 Jalandhar City - Firozpur Cantt. will run daily from July 1

04634 Firozpur Cantt. - Jalandhar City will run daily from July 3

04637 Jalandhar City - Firozpur Cantt. will run daily from July 1

04638 Firozpur Cantt. - Jalandhar City will run daily from July 1

04459 Delhi - Saharanpur will run daily from July 1

04461 Delhi - Rohtak will run daily from July 1

04462 Rohtak - Delhi will run daily from July 2

04455 New Delhi - Ghaziabad will run daily from July 1

0 4626Firozpur Cantt. - Ludhiana will run daily from July 1

04625 Ludhiana - Firozpur Cantt. will run daily from July 1

04627 Firozpur Cantt. - Fazilka will run daily from July 1

04628 Fazilka - Firozpur Cantt. will run daily from July 2

04629 Ludhiana - Lohian Khas will run daily from July 1

04630 Lohian Khas - Ludhiana will run daily from July 1

04632 Firozpur Cantt. - Bhatinda will run daily from July 1

04631 Bhatinda - Fazilka will run daily from July 2

04643 Firozpur Cantt. - Fazilka will run daily from July 2

04644 Fazilka - Firozpur Cantt. will run daily from July 1

04659 Amritsar - Pathankot will run daily from July 1

04660 Pathankot to Amritsar will run daily from July 2

04263 Varanasi - Sultanpur will run daily from July 2

04264 Sultanpur - Varanasi will run daily from July 1

04267 Varanasi - Partapgarh will run daily from July 1

04268 Partapgarh - Varanasi will run daily from July 2

04523 Saharanpur - Nangal Dam will run daily from July 1

04524 Nangal Dam - Ambala Cantt. will run daily from July 2

04532 Ambala Cantt. - Saharanpur will run daily from July 2

04327 Sitapur City - Kanpur Central will run daily from July 2

04328 Kanpur Central - Sitapur City will run daily from July 3

04334 Najibabad - Gajraula will run daily from July 1

04333 Gajraula - Najibabad will run daily from July 1

