Indian Sand Artist Sudarsan Pattnaik Wins People’s Choice Prize in United States

Everyone in India is well aware of the name Sudarshan Pattnaik, a sand artist from Puri, Orissa, who has earned name and fame with his talent.

After winning hearts in India, Pattnaik has added another feather to his cap by winning an award in United States on Sunday, July 28. The Padma Awardee sand artist has won the People’s Choice Award at a prestigious sand sculpting festival in the US.

Pattnaik took part in the recently held 2019 Revere Beach International Sand Sculpting Festival in Boston, Massachusetts.

Among the 15 top sand artists who were selected from across the world to participate in the competition, Pattnaik won the People’s Choice Award for his sand sculpture ‘Stop Plastic Pollution, Save Our Ocean’.

The festival was held for three days, starting on July 26 and concluding on July 28.

Talking to PTI about his achievement, Pattnaik said, “This is a very big award and honour for me in the US. This award is for India, which is also doing a great deal to beat plastic pollution and raise awareness on this very important matter.” Pattnaik received the People’s Choice medal from Revere Beach Partnership Board Member Adrienne Sacco-Maguire during an award ceremony.

He also added, “Thousands of people voting for my sculpture that highlights the problem of plastic pollution underscores that the public too is concerned about our oceans getting polluted and supports the urgent need to take action to save our oceans and planet.”

Giving more details about his art, Pattnaik told ANI, “It took me three days to prepare the basic model and two and a half days to sculpt it. I dedicate my prize to the entire nation. I also want to thank the entire world who voted for me and cheered for my country here.”

