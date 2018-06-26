English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Indian Women Ready to Invest Money in Expensive Makeup
With an increase in awareness, use of quality beauty products trends in India.
(Representative Image/ Reuters)
Indian women are open to experimentation and are now ready to invest time and money in expensive makeup, says a make-up expert.
Aleksandra Byra, make-up expert and lead beauty trainer of Poland-based cosmetic brand Inglot, said there is an increase in awareness about the importance of skincare.
"With the influence of the West, there has been an increase in awareness and the importance of skincare and the use of quality products among Indians. Consumers look at the ingredients and the benefits they can receive by using certain products. Preference is given to natural cruelty-free products," Byra told IANS in an email.
"Women are open to experimentation and readily try out the latest trends in skincare and make-up. They are ready to invest time and money in expensive make-up. They are more quality driven and will invest a good amount in beauty and skincare, if given results," she added.
Byra was in India to host a masterclass in New Delhi and Mumbai this month.
She said: "In India, women have preferred to use beauty secrets passed on in their families from generation to generation in the past.
"Staples and fresh ingredients such as saffron, turmeric, milk cream and gram flour were used to enhance one's beauty. The change and development in lifestyle and penetration of consumerism has led to a shift in preference of Indian women and their acceptance towards cosmetics."
Also Watch
Aleksandra Byra, make-up expert and lead beauty trainer of Poland-based cosmetic brand Inglot, said there is an increase in awareness about the importance of skincare.
"With the influence of the West, there has been an increase in awareness and the importance of skincare and the use of quality products among Indians. Consumers look at the ingredients and the benefits they can receive by using certain products. Preference is given to natural cruelty-free products," Byra told IANS in an email.
"Women are open to experimentation and readily try out the latest trends in skincare and make-up. They are ready to invest time and money in expensive make-up. They are more quality driven and will invest a good amount in beauty and skincare, if given results," she added.
Byra was in India to host a masterclass in New Delhi and Mumbai this month.
She said: "In India, women have preferred to use beauty secrets passed on in their families from generation to generation in the past.
"Staples and fresh ingredients such as saffron, turmeric, milk cream and gram flour were used to enhance one's beauty. The change and development in lifestyle and penetration of consumerism has led to a shift in preference of Indian women and their acceptance towards cosmetics."
Also Watch
| Edited by: shifa khan
-
IIFA Awards 2018: Stars Dazzle in 19th Edition in Bangkok
-
Saturday 23 June , 2018
Now Showing: Masand's Verdict on Ocean's 8, Hereditary and Incredibles 2
-
Wednesday 20 June , 2018
Gender Fluidity, Born Female But Choosing Gender Everyday
-
Tuesday 26 June , 2018
Buzz: Daily Dose Of Entertainment
IIFA Awards 2018: Stars Dazzle in 19th Edition in Bangkok
Saturday 23 June , 2018 Now Showing: Masand's Verdict on Ocean's 8, Hereditary and Incredibles 2
Wednesday 20 June , 2018 Gender Fluidity, Born Female But Choosing Gender Everyday
Tuesday 26 June , 2018 Buzz: Daily Dose Of Entertainment
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Kishore Kumar Was Blacklisted During Emergency as He Refused to Sing Cong Tune, Says PM Modi
- Katrina Kaif 'Knows Exactly' How It is Going to 'End' for Alia Bhatt With Ranbir Kapoor
- Hina Khan Sets Pulses Racing in a Strapless Playsuit For Her Recent Photoshoot; See Pics
- Shilpa Shetty Kundra Looks Ravishing in a Amit Aggarwal Saree at UK-India Awards 2018; See Pics
- [In Pics] Xiaomi Redmi 6 Pro Leaked in a Series of Images: Notch Display, Dual Camera Confirmed