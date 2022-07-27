Indians Downloaded Most Travel Applications After Ease In Covid-19 Restrictions: Reports

The pandemic and all the restrictions that accompanied it have left people around the world craving for an escape. When it comes to India, things are no different as globetrotters here are extensively exploring travelling options through smartphone applications.

Recent data, sourced from application tracker data.ai, suggests that Indians had a major contribution to the total number of downloads of travel applications worldwide from January to May 2022.

These downloads were made through the iOS and Play Store and were recorded to be a total of 1.48 billion for the Jan-May 2022 period, reported Times of India.

Surprisingly, India accounted for 15 per cent of the total downloads of travel applications made globally. This puts the total number of downloads by Indians at a staggering 220 million during the period.

An increase of 10.4 per cent was seen in the downloads of travel applications by Indians in Jan-May 2022 period as compared to the Jan-May 2021 period.

It was found during the analysis that some of the airlines witnessed a surge in the active user base of their applications. British Airways saw a maximum increase of 194 per cent in the month-over-month usage of their applications. Other airlines like United Airlines and Emirates also saw an increase of 142 per cent and 55 per cent, respectively.

When it comes to new installations of airline applications, Emirates, GoIndigo.in, and Air India led the figures with a year-on-year growth of 425, 119, and 25 per cent, respectively during the Jan-May 2022 period.

Here, integrated travel service application Cleartrip emerged as the most downloaded application with a 4,000 per cent growth while Booking.com saw a growth of 52 per cent.

In terms of usage, Cleartrip witnessed a 47 per cent jump in active users in May 2022 while Agoda and Wego experienced a surge in active users by 29 per cent and 22 per cent, respectively.

According to data.ai analyst Vincent Zhou, the analysis showed that people were willing to travel after the COVID-19 restrictions were eased even when there is a fear of inflation. He added that the time spent on travel applications suggests that tourists were also exploring ways to save money while travelling.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here