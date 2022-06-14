Indians Gin Sippers Prefer Home-grown Brands Than International Ones, Says Report

Indians have had a long relationship with whiskey. The robust tones tend to cater Indian palates quite well. But that is not all. A tough competitor is slowly rising out of the bottle. The number of Gin aficionados has been proliferating gradually and reached a stage where clear patterns can be seen.

IWSR, a global market quantifier of wine, spirits, cider, and beer, has released a report that suggests that gin drinkers in Indian prefer to have a desi touch to their martinis. What this means is that Indians are opting for brands that are bottled within the country’s boundaries.

The compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of gin, globally, is forecasted to increase by 4.5 percent between 2021 and 2025. The analysis done for Indian drinkers shows surprising results. The consumption of gin has doubled in two years – from 80,400 cases (one case is 9 litres) to 1,68,000 cases.

Another proof of the local brands shining brighter than already established ones is the growth of Greater Than, which surpassed the long-time leader in the segment, Bombay Sapphire, a brand backed by Bacardi. Brands such as Greater Than, Beefeater, Samsara, and Terai, among others have been performing amazingly well.

“Locally produced crafter gins have shifted the centre of gravity in the category and enjoyed particular success, gathering momentum in the last two years,” said IWSR analyst, Jason Holway, as reported by The Economic Times. He added that while imported gins, having fewer issues with authenticity, have grown quite strong, their growth has a small base.

Gin’s expansion in India is rooted in Goa which has several new brands coming up lately. In May, an event titled The Gin Explorers Club was held at the Mahalakshmi Race Course in Mumbai. Many home-grown brands such as Doja, Jaisalmer, Stranger and Sons, among others, garnered a wide drinker base. An upcoming brand of Gin called Satiwa features organic hemp in the spirit mixture.

