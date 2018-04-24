Indians Like to Spend on Vacations: Survey

Indians love to travel and don't hold back while spending on vacation, reveals a survey.According to the survey conducted by online travel portal Yatra.com, Indians are spending more on travel with 81 percent planning a vacation this summer. The survey also finds that more than 75 percent respondents are willing to spend over Rs. 25,000 per person this season.The survey, based on the responses of over 3000 respondents, revealed that more than 60 percent respondents would update their Facebook status while on vacation, read a statement.The survey was conducted among Yatra customers between April 1-15.Around 51 percent of the respondents looked at online reviews before finalising their destination this summer, 50 percent of the respondents were contemplating a break around 2-3 times in a year and 65 percent were considering to plan a holiday for 15 days.Survey findings also indicate that Indians are looking to travel comfortably and beat the summer heat with 75 percent respondents preferring to travel by air, and 97 percent looking to travel economy class this season. In addition, close to 90 percent of the remaining respondents are looking to travel in an AC class by rail.Sharat Dhall, Chief Operating Officer (B2C), Yatra.com, said: "Indians are looking for a summer break and are spending more on vacation, which is great news for the overall travel industry."There is also a desire for increased comfort while travelling with more than 75 percent planning to travel by air, and 62 percent planning to stay in a higher end accommodation."