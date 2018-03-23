English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Indians Prefer Online Gifting Stores Over Offline Shopping
Do you prefer buying gifts online?
Image for representation.
Indians are making a shift from going to conventional shops to purchasing gifts from online stores, a survey has revealed.
According to the survey, conducted by an online gifting store BigSmall.in, 84 per cent of 500 respondents preferred to buy gifts online.
"Gifting is one of the most special ways of expressing any emotion to your dear ones. Searching a quirky gift online can be done with much more ease and convenience. That's why we are witnessing a significant increase in online shopping of gifts among the customers," BigSmall.in founder Aman Hans said in a statement.
Additionally, 59 per cent of respondents found online gifting stores worth browsing due to the variety and options available on a single platform.
Also Watch
According to the survey, conducted by an online gifting store BigSmall.in, 84 per cent of 500 respondents preferred to buy gifts online.
"Gifting is one of the most special ways of expressing any emotion to your dear ones. Searching a quirky gift online can be done with much more ease and convenience. That's why we are witnessing a significant increase in online shopping of gifts among the customers," BigSmall.in founder Aman Hans said in a statement.
Additionally, 59 per cent of respondents found online gifting stores worth browsing due to the variety and options available on a single platform.
Also Watch
| Edited by: shifa khan
-
News18 Reel Movie Awards: Tvf's The Bachelors Team Ecstatic On Winning Their First Award
-
Tuesday 20 March , 2018
News18 REEL Movie Awards: Irrfan Khan Bags Best Actor (Male) Award For Hindi Medium
-
Tuesday 20 March , 2018
Indians Dead in Iraq: MEA Identifies Dead Bodies in Mosul as Indians
-
Wednesday 21 March , 2018
Beatles Drummer Ringo Starr Knighted For Services To Music
-
Tuesday 20 March , 2018
News18 Reel Movie Awards: Ratna Pathak Shah Bags Best Actor (Female) Award
News18 Reel Movie Awards: Tvf's The Bachelors Team Ecstatic On Winning Their First Award
Tuesday 20 March , 2018 News18 REEL Movie Awards: Irrfan Khan Bags Best Actor (Male) Award For Hindi Medium
Tuesday 20 March , 2018 Indians Dead in Iraq: MEA Identifies Dead Bodies in Mosul as Indians
Wednesday 21 March , 2018 Beatles Drummer Ringo Starr Knighted For Services To Music
Tuesday 20 March , 2018 News18 Reel Movie Awards: Ratna Pathak Shah Bags Best Actor (Female) Award
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Simona Halep Survives Dodin Scare to Advance in Miami
- The Ticking Time-Bomb: India's Water Crisis About to Blow Up in Our Face
- Amitabh Bachchan Returns To Mumbai After Thugs Of Hindostan Shoot, Ready To Work On Future Projects
- Did Sylvester Stallone Just Get Confused Between Salman Khan and Bobby Deol?
- Salman Khan Bats For Jacqueline Fernandez's Performance In 'Ek Do Teen' Remake; See Tweet