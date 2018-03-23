GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Indians Prefer Online Gifting Stores Over Offline Shopping

Do you prefer buying gifts online?

shifa khan | IANS

Updated:March 23, 2018, 9:48 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Indians Prefer Online Gifting Stores Over Offline Shopping
Image for representation.
Indians are making a shift from going to conventional shops to purchasing gifts from online stores, a survey has revealed.

According to the survey, conducted by an online gifting store BigSmall.in, 84 per cent of 500 respondents preferred to buy gifts online.

"Gifting is one of the most special ways of expressing any emotion to your dear ones. Searching a quirky gift online can be done with much more ease and convenience. That's why we are witnessing a significant increase in online shopping of gifts among the customers," BigSmall.in founder Aman Hans said in a statement.

Additionally, 59 per cent of respondents found online gifting stores worth browsing due to the variety and options available on a single platform.

Also Watch

| Edited by: shifa khan
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

Comedian or Lawmaker? TDP MP Sivaprasad Calls Parliament a Drama Den

Comedian or Lawmaker? TDP MP Sivaprasad Calls Parliament a Drama Den

Recommended For You