Indians Prefer Online Gifting Stores Over Offline Shopping

Indians are making a shift from going to conventional shops to purchasing gifts from online stores, a survey has revealed.According to the survey, conducted by an online gifting store BigSmall.in, 84 per cent of 500 respondents preferred to buy gifts online."Gifting is one of the most special ways of expressing any emotion to your dear ones. Searching a quirky gift online can be done with much more ease and convenience. That's why we are witnessing a significant increase in online shopping of gifts among the customers," BigSmall.in founder Aman Hans said in a statement.Additionally, 59 per cent of respondents found online gifting stores worth browsing due to the variety and options available on a single platform.