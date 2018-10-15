English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Indians Prefer Short Breaks Over One Long Vacation
People continue to be interested in travelling with friends and family while couple travels and solo travelling has also been on the rise.
Getty Images
Loading...
Indians have changed the way they have been holidaying very significantly over the past few years. Instead of one big break, they now prefer multiple short breaks in addition to one big family vacation, according a Yatra.coms five-year comparative survey data.
The data, which reveals travel trends on-looking the peak season, shows that Indians are now showing an inclination to visit new and unexplored domestic as well as international destinations every time they travel as it provides them with bragging rights within their peer group, said a statement.
To understand the way Indian travellers plan their holiday, Yatra.com, based on its annual consumer survey has plotted the changes in preferences of travellers over the last four years (2015-2018).
These surveys are conducted every year just before the peak travel season to understand and quantify the travel preferences of the consumers.
Rolled out across key metro cities such as Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru and Kolkata amongst a sample size of over 2,000 respondents, the survey underlines the key booking trends across travel budget, accommodation and booking pattern.
Yatra.com has studied that the affinity to spend luxuriously on travel has increased over the last couple of years. More than 26 per cent and 24 per cent respondents agreed on spending more that Rs 1,00,000 (per person) on their travel in 2017 and 2018 respectively. This data is a sharp contrast to almost 26 per cent and 24 per cent people agreeing to spend less than Rs 10,000 (per person) in 2015 and 2016 respectively.
People continue to be interested in travelling with friends and family while couple travels and solo travelling has also been on the rise.
As many as 53 per cent respondents agreed to travel with family in 2018.
Following the trends closely and understanding the changing preferences, Sharat Dhall, B2C (COO) Yatra.com, said in a statement: "It is very encouraging to see that the number of people going for a holiday is increasing year-on-year. This strong upward trend in growth is being accentuated by millennials who are reinventing the Indian travel sector.
"They have become more evolved and are seeking more choices in terms of personalisation, flexibility and connectivity."
The data, which reveals travel trends on-looking the peak season, shows that Indians are now showing an inclination to visit new and unexplored domestic as well as international destinations every time they travel as it provides them with bragging rights within their peer group, said a statement.
To understand the way Indian travellers plan their holiday, Yatra.com, based on its annual consumer survey has plotted the changes in preferences of travellers over the last four years (2015-2018).
These surveys are conducted every year just before the peak travel season to understand and quantify the travel preferences of the consumers.
Rolled out across key metro cities such as Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru and Kolkata amongst a sample size of over 2,000 respondents, the survey underlines the key booking trends across travel budget, accommodation and booking pattern.
Yatra.com has studied that the affinity to spend luxuriously on travel has increased over the last couple of years. More than 26 per cent and 24 per cent respondents agreed on spending more that Rs 1,00,000 (per person) on their travel in 2017 and 2018 respectively. This data is a sharp contrast to almost 26 per cent and 24 per cent people agreeing to spend less than Rs 10,000 (per person) in 2015 and 2016 respectively.
People continue to be interested in travelling with friends and family while couple travels and solo travelling has also been on the rise.
As many as 53 per cent respondents agreed to travel with family in 2018.
Following the trends closely and understanding the changing preferences, Sharat Dhall, B2C (COO) Yatra.com, said in a statement: "It is very encouraging to see that the number of people going for a holiday is increasing year-on-year. This strong upward trend in growth is being accentuated by millennials who are reinventing the Indian travel sector.
"They have become more evolved and are seeking more choices in terms of personalisation, flexibility and connectivity."
| Edited by: Naqshib Nisar
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Tumbbad Movie Review: Tale Of Greed, Courage And Prophecies
-
Friday 05 October , 2018
Movie Review: With Andhadhun, You Never Know What's Next
-
Friday 05 October , 2018
Movie Review: Loveyatri is Annoyingly Cliched
-
Friday 28 September , 2018
Movie Review: Sui Dhaaga Is All About Indomitable Spirit
-
Friday 28 September , 2018
Pataakha Movie Review: An Explosive or A Fussi Bomb?
Tumbbad Movie Review: Tale Of Greed, Courage And Prophecies
Friday 05 October , 2018 Movie Review: With Andhadhun, You Never Know What's Next
Friday 05 October , 2018 Movie Review: Loveyatri is Annoyingly Cliched
Friday 28 September , 2018 Movie Review: Sui Dhaaga Is All About Indomitable Spirit
Friday 28 September , 2018 Pataakha Movie Review: An Explosive or A Fussi Bomb?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Akash and Himani Make Archery Pre-quarters at Youth Olympics
- Yuvraj Singh, Sagarika Ghatge Celebrate Zaheer Khan’s Birthday in Maldives, See Pics
- Khabib Nurmagomedov Challenges Floyd Mayweather to Clash
- Customized Maruti Suzuki Baleno With Premium Red Cabin is Hard to Recognize
- Bryan Adams Witnessed Something Unusual During His Performance in Gurgaon. Can You Spot it?
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...