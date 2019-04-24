English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Indians Spend 10 hours on Devices Daily
As part of its "2019 Brand Content Survey", the software major found that two-third of those surveyed were using two devices at the same time constantly or frequently.
Image for representation (Photo: Penn Today)
Loading...
Seeking more personalised experiences, Indians are spending over 10 hours on their devices daily, representing the changing content consumption habits, a new Adobe survey revealed on Wednesday.
As part of its "2019 Brand Content Survey", the software major found that two-third of those surveyed were using two devices at the same time constantly or frequently.
Over 400 million millennials in India choose trustworthy brands that respect their privacy primarily, the findings showed.
"Brands that can strike the right level of personalisation will forge stronger connections with their customers, resulting in brand loyalty and growth," said Sunder Madakshira, Head, Marketing, Adobe India.
According to the survey, two-thirds of India's digital users, especially between the 23-49 age group, are comfortable making unplanned purchases from a brand.
Nearly 69 per cent shoppers in the country prefer online marketplaces for purchasing products.
While 49 per cent people visit a brand's website to buy products, 31 per cent people still make purchases via physical stores and 28 per cent Indians use smart speakers and voice assistants to make purchases, the survey noted.
"It is not surprising that online review sites, social media networking sites and video channels were voted as critical cogs of pre and post purchase interactions, especially in the younger age groups," added Madakshira.
Nearly 95 per cent of the people between the 18-34 age group trust Google-owned YouTube the most, while middle-aged and elderly people rely more on Facebook.
India has nearly 300 million Facebook users and over 265 million YouTube users.
Online news sources emerged as the second-best method to source and share information for the mobile-friendly Indians.
As part of its "2019 Brand Content Survey", the software major found that two-third of those surveyed were using two devices at the same time constantly or frequently.
Over 400 million millennials in India choose trustworthy brands that respect their privacy primarily, the findings showed.
"Brands that can strike the right level of personalisation will forge stronger connections with their customers, resulting in brand loyalty and growth," said Sunder Madakshira, Head, Marketing, Adobe India.
According to the survey, two-thirds of India's digital users, especially between the 23-49 age group, are comfortable making unplanned purchases from a brand.
Nearly 69 per cent shoppers in the country prefer online marketplaces for purchasing products.
While 49 per cent people visit a brand's website to buy products, 31 per cent people still make purchases via physical stores and 28 per cent Indians use smart speakers and voice assistants to make purchases, the survey noted.
"It is not surprising that online review sites, social media networking sites and video channels were voted as critical cogs of pre and post purchase interactions, especially in the younger age groups," added Madakshira.
Nearly 95 per cent of the people between the 18-34 age group trust Google-owned YouTube the most, while middle-aged and elderly people rely more on Facebook.
India has nearly 300 million Facebook users and over 265 million YouTube users.
Online news sources emerged as the second-best method to source and share information for the mobile-friendly Indians.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Elections 2019: Politics, Polls and Showbiz | Actors who Dethroned Politicians
-
Monday 22 April , 2019
World Earth Day: Lil Dicky Shares Why He Made A Star-studded Earth Day Video
-
Monday 11 March , 2019
Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
Talking about Netflix's Delhi Crime with Rasika Dugal & Rajesh Tailang
Elections 2019: Politics, Polls and Showbiz | Actors who Dethroned Politicians
Monday 22 April , 2019 World Earth Day: Lil Dicky Shares Why He Made A Star-studded Earth Day Video
Monday 11 March , 2019 Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
Friday 22 March , 2019 In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Friday 22 March , 2019 Talking about Netflix's Delhi Crime with Rasika Dugal & Rajesh Tailang
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Dubai Based Indian Worker Wins McLaren 570S Spyder Sportscar Worth Rs 2 Crore in Lucky Draw
- Xiaomi Redmi 7 Launched in India; Goes on Sale From April 29 And Prices Start at Rs 7,999
- Avengers Endgame Star Scarlett Johansson Leads the Cavalcade in Crystal Versace Dress at Premiere
- When 'Over-protective' Boney Kapoor Sent Text to Khushi's Friend to Check on Her
- Nirmala Sitharaman Called 62-Year-Old Sunny Deol 'Young'. Not Far From Bollywood's Ageism Problem.
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results