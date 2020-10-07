Indians Who Have Made the Country Proud by Winning the Nobel Prize

The 2020 Nobel Prizes award week started on Monday with the announcement of the winner of the field of physiology or medicine. The Nobel prize, which was started in 1901, is awarded for the outstanding work in the fields of physics, chemistry, literature, peace, physiology or medicine and economics.

From Rabindranath Tagore in 1913 to Abhijit Vinayak Banerjee in 2020, there are 10 Indian Nobel prize winners so far who have made the country feel proud. Abhijit Banerjee has won the Nobel prize for his outstanding work in economics last year.

Here are the Indian names who made it to the list of the most prestigious award winners

1. Abhijit Vinayak Banerjee (2020) - Economist Abhijit Vinayak Banerjee won the most prestigious award on Monday with his French-American wife Esther Duflo and another American economist Michael Kremer for their "experimental approach to alleviating global poverty". He is the Ford Foundation International Professor of Economics at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology in Cambridge.

2. Kailash Satyarthi (2014) - Kailash Satyarthi along with Malala Yousafzai won the Nobel Peace Prize in 2014 "for their struggle against the suppression of children and young people, and for the right of all children to education." He is a member of the UNESCO and works towards providing 'Education for All'.

3. Venkatraman Ramakrishnan (2009) - Venkatraman Ramakrishnan received the 2009 Nobel Prize in Chemistry "for studies of the structure and function of the ribosome". He shared the prestigious award with Thomas A Steitz and Ada E Yonath.

4. VS Naipaul (2001)- VS Naipaul won the 2001 Nobel Prize in Literature for his excellent work and "for having united perceptive narrative and incorruptible scrutiny in works that compel people to see the presence of suppressed histories". He has received many awards including 1971 Booker Prize for his novel In a Free State, and Trinidad and Tobago's highest honour - Trinity Cross - in 1989.

5. Amartya Sen (1998)- Economist Amartya Sen was the winner of the 1998 Sveriges Riksbank Prize in Economic Sciences. The award was introduced by the Nobel Prize Committee in memory of Alfred Nobel, "for his contributions to welfare economics".

6. Subrahmanyan Chandrasekhar (1983)- S Chandrasekhar bagged the 1983 Nobel Prize in Physics "for theoretical studies of the physical processes of importance to the structure and evolution of the stars". He shared the award with William Alfred Fowler.

7. Mother Teresa (1979) - Mother Teresa was the first Indian woman to win the 1979 Nobel Peace Prize. She is known for her service towards mankind. She was also declared as Saint in 2016 by Pope Francis.

8. Har Gobind Khorana (1968)- He was awarded the 1968 Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine for his work on electron diffraction. He shared the award with Robert W Holley and Marshall W Nirenberg "for their interpretation of the genetic code and its function in protein synthesis".

9. Sir Chandrasekhara Venkata Raman (1930) - CV Raman was India's first physicist to win a Nobel Physics Prize in 1930 "for his work on the scattering of light and for the discovery of the effect named after him".

10. Rabindranath Tagore (1913)- He was the first-ever Indian to get a Nobel Prize in 1913, for his outstanding work in Literature. He received the award for "his profoundly sensitive, fresh and beautiful verse, by which, with consummate skill, he has made his poetic thought, expressed in his own English words, a part of the literature of the West". His literature work has left a huge impact on society.