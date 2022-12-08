Indians Will Be Travelling to These Locales Over the Upcoming Christmas, New Year Season

The holiday season has officially begun in December, and Booking.com, one of the top online travel agencies in the world, has published its most recent search data trends that reveal Indian travellers’ top vacation spots1. For Indian travellers who are eager to get back out there and make the most of their vacations, the world is opening up again with the majority of travel restrictions abolished.

Beach, nature/mountains, and road excursions are among the top 5 most popular trip types for Indian travellers, according to the Booking.com APAC Travel Confidence Index, and this is reflected in the most popular destinations for the upcoming holiday season. According to data from Booking.com, when it comes to domestic travel, Indian tourists favour hill stations, beaches, and historical locations, with Pondicherry topping the list and being followed by Lonavala and Manali.

Goa and Puducherry were listed as the most popular beach locations.

Udaipur and Jaipur were regarded as the most popular historical locations.

Lonavala, Manali, Munnar, and Shimla were named as the most popular hill resorts.

India’s top 10 domestic travel destinations, with check-in dates ranging from December 24, 2022 to January 2, 2023

Puducherry

Lonavala

Manali

Udaipur

Mumbai

Jaipur

Goa

Bengaluru

Munnar

ShimlaFor Indians, travelling the world is once again on their bucket list. When it comes to overseas travel, Indians look for large locations where they can ring in the new year and celebrate the holiday season. The most popular travel destinations in South-East Asia remain Bangkok and Singapore, with Dubai continuing to be the top choice for Indian tourists.

India’s top 10 international travel destinations with departure dates between December 24, 2022, and January 2, 2023

Dubai, UAE

Bangkok, Thailand

Singapore, Singapore

London, UK

Paris, France

Patong Beach, Thailand

North Male, Maldives

Colombo, Sri Lanka

Phuket, Thailand

Ubud, Bali

Paris, London, and Dubai are the three most sought-after travel destinations among the top 15 locations worldwide for the Christmas season.

The top 15 destinations worldwide for travellers checking in between December 24, 2022 and January 2, 2023

Paris, France

London, UK

Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Amsterdam, Netherlands

Roma, Italy

Tokyo, Japan

Barcelona, Spain

Prague, Czech Republic

Wien, Austria

New York, USA

Mr. Santosh Kumar, Country Manager, India, Sri Lanka, Maldives and Indonesia at Booking.com, “The last few years have taught us that travel should not be taken for granted. After two years of travel restrictions, travellers are feeling overwhelmingly more optimistic about travelling. It is encouraging to see Indian travellers exploring different destinations both within India and abroad with a more positive outlook towards travel. As people remain enthusiastic and book their holidays, Booking.com will continue to make it easier for everyone to create their unique travel memories as they experience what these different destinations have to offer during the year end and beyond”

