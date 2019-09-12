Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Lifestyle
1-min read

India's First Instagram Fashion Week is Here

The event will also mark the launch of Avon lingerie in India where the collection of Rina Dhaka will be presented.

IANS

Updated:September 12, 2019, 2:16 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
India's First Instagram Fashion Week is Here
Image for Representation
Loading...

Instagram is turning out to be the new darling of fashion weeks. Providing fans with the first look or behind the scenes of fashion weeks on Instagram has long been an important part of the social media strategy for the participating designers of any fashion week. But now, we have a fashion week designed specifically for Instagram!

Indian Federation for Fashion Development's (IFFD) India Runway Week has come up with India's "first ever" Instagram edition of the fashion event. The idea is to stitch the images from the shoot into a long, horizontal scroll, and then upload them to the photo-sharing platform.

The event will go live on Instagram from September 12-15 and will witness 35 designers including veterans like Nikhil Thampi, Siddharth Tytler, Ashima Leena, Poonam Dubey, Nikhita Tandon, Kaaisha by Shalini, Niki Mahajan, Anjalee Arjun Kapoor and Manish Gupta, among others.

Avinash Pathania, founder IFFD, said: "It's so strange to see that fashion weeks influence everyone, yet they are exclusive for certain group of individuals to experience it. To me that doesn't make sense. I love the inclusiveness of Instagram."

Kiran Kheva, Fashion Director at IFFD, said: "Instagram edition of the India Runway Week will mark global change."

"In all 11 seasons of our standard fashion week show, we broke many traditions and always tried to reach out to masses, whether making a shopping mall as a venue for the event or doing this special Instagram edition. I should also admit that we always benefited in breaking them (traditions)."

The event will also mark the launch of Avon lingerie in India where the collection of Rina Dhaka will be presented. Veteran designer Rohit Bal will be closing the gala affair.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram