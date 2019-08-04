India's Naaz Joshi Creates History As She Wins 3rd Consecutive Miss World Diversity Title

India's transsexual woman Naaz Joshi has made the country proud with a third successive victory in the beauty pageant Miss World Diversity. Naaz was crowned Miss World Diversity 2019 on August 3 in Port Louis, Mauritius.

"Winning crown gives me the power and responsibility towards society. With such a huge responsibility, I aim to work towards bringing transgender into the mainstream. I want that everyone should accept us as we are without any discrimination," said Naaz who won the title consecutively in 2017 and 2018.

Naaz competed against 14 other international contestants in Mauritius. For the finale round, she donned a traditional blue lehenga choli, and portrayed herself as the powerful Indian Goddess, who stands for 'shakti' - the feminine source of power and women empowerment.

Born a transgender, Naaz, a resident of Malviya Nagar, New Delhi, was sent to her relative's house in Mumbai after her parents couldn't tackle the stigma around her sexuality.

“We face a lot of discrimination from society, including our families. It is not that my parents didn’t love me but they were under a lot of pressure from neighbours and society at large. This is the reason I was sent to my relatives when I was around seven,” Naaz was quoted as saying by The New Indian Express.

(With inputs from IANS)

