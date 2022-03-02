Infertility To Controlling Diabetes: Know The Benefits of Cinnamon For Men

One spice that is used to enhance the flavour of many dishes has amazing health benefits as well, especially for men. This commonly used spice is cinnamon. It should be included as part of your diet as nutrients present in the spice can help in preventing many ailments for men. Cinnamon can be consumed whole, or in powdered form with food. Among all the different types of cinnamon, Ceylon cinnamon is considered to be of the best quality and it has unique taste as well as aroma.

Cinnamon contains many nutrients, such as magnesium, iron, phosphorus, carbohydrate, protein, calcium, manganese, copper, zinc, vitamins, niacin, thiamin and lycopene among others. It is rich in antioxidants and it also has antibacterial as well as anti-fungal properties.

However, this spice is quite hot and excess consumption of this could result in adverse impact on health.

Benefits of cinnamon for men

Cinnamon is beneficial for those who are facing the problem of erectile dysfunction. You can consume cinnamon mixed with milk or water before sleeping at night. Cinnamon tea may also be beneficial in such cases.

If you have diabetes, then drinking cinnamon milk or tea can help in maintaining the blood sugar level. Cinnamon can also help tackle problems related to bone, joint pain or inflammation.

Infertility is another problem many men face. To tackle this, you can consume cinnamon powder mixed with milk or lukewarm water. It can also be consumed by adding it to salad, smoothies, curd, vegetable or soup.

If you feel physically weak or lack strength and energy, then take cinnamon regularly. Drinking cinnamon powder mixed with water or milk may bring back the lost energy of your body.

General benefits of cinnamon

Cinnamon leaves are used to keep hair healthy. Its leaves can be made into a paste and applied to the hair for thicker and stronger hair.

The anti-inflammatory properties of cinnamon keep skin related diseases away. Cinnamon reduces acne and blemishes. Mixing cinnamon powder with honey and applying it on acne can be beneficial. It keeps the skin young for a long time.

(Disclaimer: The health tips shared in this article are based on common practices and general knowledge. Readers are advised to consult a doctor before following them at home)

