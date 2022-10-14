Infladating: A New Trend As Single Indians Become More Open To Affordable Dating

A popular women-first dating and social networking app, Bumble revealed that people are willing to choose affordable, low-key dates as over 2 in 5 (41%) single Indians surveyed said they would pick a free activity (i.e. walk in the park/beach/picnic outdoors) when faced with financial stress and increased cost of living. As per the dating app’s recent research, almost a third (32%) of single Indians surveyed said they would offer to cook dinner so they don’t have to go out on a date. On an IRL date, almost 3 in 10 (28%) single Indians surveyed said they would split costs with their date while 22% of single Indians surveyed would also prefer to pick a bar or a venue that has longer happy hours with discounted costs.

“We are often afraid of breaching the topic of finances whilst dating. There is no harm in mentioning that you are being a bit more budget conscious now before you go on a date. Do not be afraid to have the conversation before deciding on an IRL date and suggest an alternative if something is not within your budget. That way you are not ending up in a situation where you found yourself on a date having to pay for something you cannot afford.” shared Samarpita Samaddar, India Communications Director, Bumble.

Money conversations aren’t always easy to have when you just started dating someone. However, the latest trend shows that daters in India are now talking honestly and openly about money – a topic that traditionally has been a no-go. The study revealed that 7 in 10 (70%) single adults surveyed said they would be comfortable talking about salary and financial stability when they are dating someone. 38% of respondents believe that it is important to know about their partner’s salary, and they will make sure to ask about it in the first few months of dating while almost 3 in 10 (29%) single Indians think it’s okay to talk about salaries when you’re a few dates in.

“Being open about finances is crucial in forging healthy and equitable relationships, which is why we want to empower and encourage people on Bumble to openly discuss things that are important to them.” added Samaddar.

Tips for budget-controlled, low-key dates:

Go out in nature: A trip to the beach or an evening stroll is low-key and a great way to get to know your date better.

Street-food stall hopping: Hopping from one stall to the other as you taste a vast variety of lip-smacking street food can be a great way to bond on a low-key date.

Switch up your date venues: A lot of venues are now extending happy hours and providing live music at least once a week, so work it in your calendar and reap the rewards.

Get creative in the kitchen: Cooking at home keeps date costs at a minimum, so once you’ve been on a few dates and feel comfortable to invite your date home, get creative with your date to cook up some new recipes together. It can be quite a fun date.

Walking or cycling dates: An obvious one, but how about taking your date to a local hidden gem you’ve been dying to share or choose a cycling date.

