GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Inflatable, Floating Island Includes Unicorns, Dinosaurs, And Millennials; See Pics

Along with kids and families, the island is also developed with the Millennial in mind, with its Millennial pink beach -- in which inflatable loungers and beach umbrellas come in varying shades of pinks and purples -- and Instagram-friendly backdrop for snap-happy influencers.

News18.com

Updated:May 9, 2018, 10:10 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Inflatable, Floating Island Includes Unicorns, Dinosaurs, And Millennials; See Pics
Visitors at Inflatable Island (Image courtesy: AFP Relaxnews)
Unicorns, dinosaurs and flamingos co-exist happily on Inflatable Island, billed as the largest floating, inflatable fun park in Asia and, perhaps, one of the most Instagram-friendly beaches in the world.

Located about 2.5 hours from Manila on the waters of Subic Bay Waters at Samba Bluewater Resort in The Philippines, Inflatable Island is a floating water park that features slides, towers, bridges, human launchers and swings.

At 4,100 square meters, the fun park is about the size of eight basketball courts, placed side-by-side.

Along with kids and families, the island is also developed with the Millennial in mind, with its Millennial pink beach -- in which inflatable loungers and beach umbrellas come in varying shades of pinks and purples -- and Instagram-friendly backdrop for snap-happy influencers.

Tickets start at PHP 499 (US $10).

Check out the #Inflatableislandph feed on Insta below.

Credit: @Home of Unicorn Island

Credit: @Home of Unicorn Island

Credit: @Home of Unicorn Island

Credit: @Home of Unicorn Island

Credit: @Home of Unicorn Island

Credit: @Home of Unicorn Island

Credit: @Home of Unicorn Island

(With AFP Relaxnews inputs)

Also Watch

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

Trump Pulls Out Of Iran Nuke Deal & What's In It For India?

Trump Pulls Out Of Iran Nuke Deal & What's In It For India?

Recommended For You