Inflatable, Floating Island Includes Unicorns, Dinosaurs, And Millennials; See Pics
Along with kids and families, the island is also developed with the Millennial in mind, with its Millennial pink beach -- in which inflatable loungers and beach umbrellas come in varying shades of pinks and purples -- and Instagram-friendly backdrop for snap-happy influencers.
Visitors at Inflatable Island (Image courtesy: AFP Relaxnews)
Unicorns, dinosaurs and flamingos co-exist happily on Inflatable Island, billed as the largest floating, inflatable fun park in Asia and, perhaps, one of the most Instagram-friendly beaches in the world.
Located about 2.5 hours from Manila on the waters of Subic Bay Waters at Samba Bluewater Resort in The Philippines, Inflatable Island is a floating water park that features slides, towers, bridges, human launchers and swings.
At 4,100 square meters, the fun park is about the size of eight basketball courts, placed side-by-side.
Tickets start at PHP 499 (US $10).
Check out the #Inflatableislandph feed on Insta below.
