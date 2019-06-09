Take the pledge to vote

Ingredients to Keep in Mind Before Selecting Skin Products

It is highly recommended to look for the ingredients before using products. Ingredients such as Vitamin C and Retinol protect skin damage and slows down signs of ageing.

IANS

June 9, 2019
Ingredients to Keep in Mind Before Selecting Skin Products
It is always important to see what ingredients beauty products have before you apply them on yourself. Always look for antioxidants and paraben free products to keep your skin healthy and glowing always, say experts.

Chiranjiv Chhabra, Director and Consultant Dermatologist at Skin Alive and Pankaj Chaturvedi, MD Director, Consultant Dermatologist and Specialist Hair Transplant Surgeon, MedLinks have suggested ingredients to look for in beauty products.

Antioxidants

It is highly recommended to use products with antioxidants as they protect skin by limiting the production of free radicals, which can damage skin cells. They repair skin damage and also slow down signs of ageing.

Paraben free

Parabens are common cosmetic ingredients that cause a reduction in collagen, a protein that makes up a good portion of our connective tissue and bring out a youthful and healthier skin.

Sulphate free

Sulphates are detergents that have the ability to take away the skin's natural oil balance. Hair and skin products that contain sulphates can be harsh resulting in dryness and irritation, hence must be avoided.

Retinol

Retinol is derived form Vitamin A and has anti-ageing benefits for the skin as it can reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. It can also refine the surface of the skin and bring out a smooth texture.

Hyaluronic Acid

Hyaluronic acid (HA) is naturally produced in our skin and its concentration constantly decreases as we age. HA holds the water in the skin, keeps it soft, hydrated and plump. As we age, due to reduced HA, skin becomes dry, lustreless and wrinkled. Skin care products containing HA are often used with vitamin C for better results.

Vitamin C

Vitamin C contributes to photo protection, decreases sun damage, and is needed for adequate wound healing. Topical application of vitamin C (ascorbic acid) appears to be an effective route for delivering ascorbic acid to the skin because ascorbic acid appears to be taken up readily as an acidic ph.

