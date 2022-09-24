Innovative Navratri Special Recipes To Try This Festive Season

It is that time of the year again when we worship nine avatars of Durga and decorate our mandir with flowers and lights and our idols in kumkum and beautiful ensembles. One of the most integral parts of the nine-day festival is fasting.

There are numerous traditions and ceremonies connected to it. In the past, people would only consume water and observe a nine-days fast. But subsequently, in order to avoid weariness, individuals gradually began to regularly consume fruits and one meal a day.

Fasting for nine days during Navratri is a common practice for many Indians. It involves a cleanse and giving your body a complete rest by eliminating all fried and fatty foods. So here we bring to you 3 healthy and delicious recipes you can try this Navratri and give your body the required nutrition by Katharos Foods and IG International

Hanum

Originating from Uzbek, Hanum is as unique as its name. Bursting with proteins and vitamins, it is infused with the correct balance of flavours and taste. It is quite easy to prepare and very healthy. The ingredients used for preparing this salad are rich in protein and provide adequate nutrition to your body.

Ingredients

Kuttu ka atta 115gm

Olive Oil 30ml

Salt to taste

Water as required

Potatoes 150gms

Carrots 50 gm

Red Bell Peppers- 25 gm

Cumin 5 gm

Black pepper powder to taste

Katharos Peri Peri Cheese 100gm

Oil 20ml

Tomatoes 250gm

Kashmiri red chili 5 – 6no.

Dill leaves – for garnish

Basil leaves 10gm

Oil for frying

Method

To prepare the dough, mix salt with water, add a little olive oil, and pour sifted kuttu ka atta into it. Knead the dough. Cover the finished dough with a duster. Rest the dough for 30 minutes.

Cut the juliennes of potatoes, carrots, and red bell pepper. Mix peri peri cheese, salt, black pepper powder, cumin, and chopped vegetables.

Roll out the dough as thin as possible, give the rolled dough a circular shape, and brush with oil.

From the center of the dough, put the stuffing and shape them into dumplings. Steam them for 5 mins.

Blanch the tomato’s song with dry red chili and cool it. Blend it to make a paste.

In a pan, heat oil, add tomato paste, and cook it. Adjust the seasoning and add basil leaves.

In cooked tomato paste marinate the Hanum sauce for at least 30 mins.

Plating

Place the marinated Hanum on a plate

Pour the flavored tomato sauce on the dumplings.

Garnish the Hanum with dill leaves, basil crisps, tomato skin crisps.

Vegan Dosa

The original health food, Vegan Dosa is packed with plant protein and gut-friendly bacteria. “Vegan Dosas are gentle on your stomach and since they are gluten, soy, and nut-free and are plant-based, you can feast it on navratri.”, says Jasmine Bharucha, founder, Katharos Foods.

Ingredients

300gm Samak rice

½ tsp fenugreek seeds

1 tsp salt

Kadhi Patta to garnish

Vegan Cheddar Cheese (grated)

Method

Place samak rice in a large bowl

In a smaller bowl, place fenugreek seeds. Fill the bowl with water and set aside for 8 hours to soak.

Place drained (don’t throw away the soaking water just yet as it will come in handy) rice and fenugreek seeds in a blender.

Add 180ml of soaking liquid and salt and blend until super smooth.

Place the batter in a large bowl, cover with a piece of cling film (glad wrap), and set aside in a warm place (for about 8 hours/overnight)so that the batter ferments.

Once the batter is ready, heat up a medium frying pan on low-medium oil, brush it with vegetable oil and ladle about 2-3 tablespoons of the batter onto the pan.

Cook for about 2 minutes on one side, and flip to the other side.

Add the grated cheddar cheese on the flip side.

Wait for it to melt slightly and then gently flip/fold half of the side (should form semi-circles shown in the image).

Fry for another 2-4 minutes, until golden brown and cooked through on both sides.

Serve with a spicy sauce like sambal oelek or coconut chutney.

Fruit Salad

A refreshing bowl of fruits during a fast is the best option to keep you full and healthy. It is flavourful, loaded with healthy fats, and gives you enough energy for the day. “A bowl of healthy, fresh fruits can be served for breakfast or lunch. It requires little preparation and is packed with nutrients. It is quite nutritious and will keep you full for several hours.” says Shubha Rawal, COO, IG International.

Ingredients

1 apple chopped

2 oranges chopped

1 guava chopped

½ cup black grapes

1 cup strawberry chopped

¼ cup pomegranate arils

For the salad dressing:

2 tbsp honey

1 tbsp lemon juice

Method

Add all the fruits to a bowl. Then pour honey and lemon juice. Stir everything well. Serve and enjoy!

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News and Breaking News here