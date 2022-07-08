Inside Alaya F's Secret of Living a Peaceful Life: From Skincare Routine, Health Tips to Travel Plans

Alaya F is just one-film-old but has already garnered a massive fan following online. She aptly knows how to steal the limelight with her social media presence. Recently, she hosted an interactive Q&A session for her fans on Instagram. Needless to say, she answered all the questions candidly, thereby giving major insights into her skincare routines, love for artworks, travel plans, and more.

One of her ardent fans asked Alaya F about her take on traveling, and to this, the actor replied that she is currently busy with work commitments. She responded, “Except for work commitments, I am not really traveling right now. Maybe by the end of the year, if I feel like I’ve had a great year, then I’ll go somewhere nice — like a beach and relax.”

For those unaware, Alaya F suffers from Polycystic Ovary Syndrome (PCOS), a hormonal disorder, common among women of reproductive age. During the session, she ended up sharing a few tips on how to deal with the problem. She stated, “You need to have a diet and fitness plan which is sustainable for you and works for your body. Balance is key.”

In addition to this, Alaya F is also a fitness and sports enthusiast. While answering one of the questions, Alaya F highlighted the importance of leading a healthy life and revealed that she “played football in my early days of school followed by hockey in my later days of school. Of late, I have been playing tennis. I really enjoy sports and things that are competitive”.

In her latest Instagram post, Alaya revealed the secret of flawless skin. She said, “When the weather is hot, humid, and sticky – here’s a way to cool your face quickly! INGREDIENTS: Grated cucumber, Mint (Pudina) leaves crushed into a paste, Honey, and Curd. Mix together and add besan to make it thicker if you want! Apply it on your face for 10-15 minutes and wash it off!”

When asked if she’d ever undergone cosmetic surgery, Alaya stated that she doesn’t have the guts to do it. She revealed, “I have thought about it but I realized that I don’t have the guts to do it. Also, I think I will thank myself later on in life if I don’t. So yeah, I don’t plan on it and I don’t think I ever will.”

While concluding the Q&A session, Alaya F did not forget to give a special message to her followers all around the world. She urged people to be kind to one another while loving themselves. Alaya said, “Be kind to yourself and treat yourself well. No matter how many best friends you have or don’t have, be your own best friend first because you have you for the rest of your life. Just know that everything does work out in the end. You’ll be okay”.

