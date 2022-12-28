Inside Maharajas' Express Luxurious Suite. Ticket Prices Will Blow Your Mind

Trains are recognised to be the cheaper or more inexpensive means of transportation for a bigger portion of the Indian population that travels when compared to air travel. The Maharajas’ Express, on the other hand, is a train that can give five-star hotels a run for their money. The train allows passengers to travel in a regal suite with rich decor and magnificent antiques while also enjoying modern-day comforts. All of this comes at a high cost, with the Maharajas’ Express presidential suite costing a whopping Rs 19 lakh for a six-night journey.

A video, giving insight into the luxurious presidential suite of the train, was posted on Instagram. As the video begins, we can see a man opening the Maharajas’ Express presidential suite room door. According to the clip, the entire coach of this train had been converted into the suite. The luxury cabin suite has two spacious bedrooms with attached bathrooms, a living room with couches and a study table.

The caption that accompanied the video reads, “Have you ever seen this Most Expensive ticket coach of the Indian Railways?” According to the text put into the video, tickets for Indian Railways’ most premium train can cost up to Rs 19,90,800 before taxes.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by | Video Creator (@kushagratayal)

The video has staked over 3.2 million views. Several people have commented on the video, with many making jokes about the countless things they could purchase with the money required to buy a single ticket for this train.

One user commented, “I can complete my studies from foreign in that amount.” Another user wrote, “Crack UPSC you will get it for free in railway your own personal coach.” “’ll prefer buying a property for that rate,“ a third user commented.

For a seven-day tour, visitors can choose from four routes: The Indian Panorama, The Indian Splendour, The Heritage of India, and Treasures of India.

