Inside Pics From Rakul Preet Singh’s Fun Maldives Vacation

Rakul has been shelling out major vacay goals for fans with her travel diaries on social media. Rakul Preet Singh jetted off to the Maldives for a relaxing vacation following the release of her most recent movie, Thank God featuring Sidharth Malhotra and Ajay Devgn. Apart from Rakul, her boyfriend and actor Jackky Bhagnani also dropped a series of pictures from the same location.
View this post on Instagram
Rakul Preet Singh uploaded this picture from the beach and said, “thank God for a holiday,” in the caption. In the picture, she was seen relaxing on a couch, giving a candid pose. Dressed in an orange bathing suit with spaghetti straps, Rakul exuded complete vacay vibes.
View this post on Instagram
Rakul opted for a maroon monokini and enjoyed basking in the sun. The draped structure and halter neck ties at the back provide the ideal combination of elegance and fun. She paired it with a printed robe. Rakul completed her look with gold layered chains, bare make-up, and a braided hairstyle.
View this post on Instagram
Rakul chose a fun swimwear from the racks of Limerick. Her swimsuit consisted of a high-cut leg, halter neck, and plunging neckline. She accessorised the look with layers of chains and opted for minimal makeup and a high bun.
View this post on Instagram
The Cuttputlli actress also shared a picture of her chilling in a pool donning a black halter neck beach bra and a striped colourful skirt.
View this post on Instagram
Rakul Preet Singh wore a beige swimsuit with a floral shrug and accessorised her look with sunglasses and blue earrings. In the pictures, the actress struck various candid poses while lying on the net with her head resting on a huge pillow. Sharing the post, Rakul Preet Singh wrote, “Cos island life is a vibe”.
View this post on Instagram
“Life is as good as your mindset,” said Rakul as she dropped this picture in brown beachwear. She looked absolutely gorgeous in her comfortable ensemble with chic and statement-making accessories. She complemented her look with minimal accessories, including black sunglasses, a straw hat, statement rings, a delicate chain featuring a big pendant, and quirky sandals.
View this post on Instagram
Rakul’s actor-boyfriend, too, is in the Maldives. The actor shared a picture that was clicked by none other than Rakul herself. Sharing a photo of him standing on a yacht, he wrote, “Let your dreams FLY high”. Soon, Rakul rushed to the comment section and wrote, “I wonder who shot such a lovely pic”.
Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here