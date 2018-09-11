GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Inside Sabyasachi's Jaw Dropping Palatial Mansion

Upholstered with fabrics from Bangladesh and Varanasi, the walls of Sabyasachi's mansion are hand painted by 43 artists from his very own, Sabyasachi Art Foundation.

News18.com

Updated:September 11, 2018, 6:53 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Inside Sabyasachi's Jaw Dropping Palatial Mansion
Sabyasachi House Image: officialsabyasachi/instagram
Loading...
Craftsmanship is the word that defines this leading designer of the country - Sabyasachi Mukherjee.

If you find Sonam Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor and other celeb's Sabyasachi Lehengas stunning, then wait till you get a glimpse of his palatial house in Calcutta which will leave you awestruck.

Upholstered with fabrics from Bangladesh and Varanasi, the walls of his mansion are hand painted by 43 artists from his very own, Sabyasachi Art Foundation.

From aesthetics to the blend of contemporary and art, his house reflects every bit of his craft.

Recently, Sabyasachi in an interview with Architectural Digest India, gave a sneak peek of his abode posting few stunning pictures of his new mansion on Instagram.








| Edited by: Naqshib Nisar
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

52 Pilgrims Feared Dead as Bus Plunges Into Valley in Telangana's Jagtial District

52 Pilgrims Feared Dead as Bus Plunges Into Valley in Telangana's Jagtial District

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Loading...