Inside Sabyasachi's Jaw Dropping Palatial Mansion

Craftsmanship is the word that defines this leading designer of the country - Sabyasachi Mukherjee.If you find Sonam Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor and other celeb's Sabyasachi Lehengas stunning, then wait till you get a glimpse of his palatial house in Calcutta which will leave you awestruck.Upholstered with fabrics from Bangladesh and Varanasi, the walls of his mansion are hand painted by 43 artists from his very own, Sabyasachi Art Foundation.From aesthetics to the blend of contemporary and art, his house reflects every bit of his craft.Recently, Sabyasachi in an interview with Architectural Digest India, gave a sneak peek of his abode posting few stunning pictures of his new mansion on Instagram.