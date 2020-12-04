Inside Shilpa Shetty's Swanky Mumbai Restaurant

Shilpa Shetty is also an entrepreneur in addition to an actress. She is the co-owner of a chain of restaurants in Mumbai. A new Bastian restaurant is soon to open doors in Worli, Mumbai. Shilpa gave a glimpse of the upcoming place on social media. She tagged the location as Bastian Worli on her post while posting her night out moments. She wrote, "And it's ready." She followed the caption with a hashtag, #ComingSoon. The Bastian in Bandra West area of Mumbai is one of the most favoured hang-out places for the Bollywood elite.

Shilpa along with her husband Raj Kundra invited actress Genelia D'Souza and husband Riteish Deshmukh last night to join them in trying out items from the new menus. Shilpa's updates also hint at some swanky looking decor of Bastian Worli. Shilpa looks her usual gorgeous self while posing with the nicely done and well-lit diner place. She stuns in an all-black look - a cut-out top teamed with a pair of leather pants took the cake.

Raj Kundra also enjoyed himself thoroughly and decided to share a group picture. The photo has Shilpa, Raj, Genelia, Riteish and his brother Dhiraj Vilasrao Deshmukh. In the caption, Raj wrote, “A lovely evening tasting the new menu at the new @bastianmumbai Worli with great company @riteishd @geneliad @dhirajvilasraodeshmukh @theshilpashetty #aboutlastnight #friends #love #vegan #vegetarians #food #gratitude (sic).”

Genelia replied in the comments box under the post saying, “You guys are so lovely.. Had such a lovely evening (sic).” Genelia shared a selfie on her own Instagram handle to express her gratitude. She wrote, “Thank You @theshilpashetty and @rajkundra9 for a lovely lovely evening at the new @bastianmumbai .. The food was unbelievable and an experience in itself.. Need to do this more often..#veganyumminess #greatcompany #dilkhush (sic).”

Shilpa travelled to Manali in October to shoot for her upcoming comedy film, Hungama 2.