Inside Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal's Luxurious Wedding Destination in Alibaug

The first of the year and the much-awaited celebrity wedding is about to begin. The news of childhood sweethearts Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal getting hitched has completely taken over the internet. The couple's highly-anticipated wedding will take place in Alibaug, a seaside town about a 100 kms from Mumbai. Fresh details from the destination wedding with pictures have surfaced online and have gone viral across social networking sites. A quaint beach resort, The Mansion House will host the limited guests for the forthcoming big, fat wedding. Known for its serene, picturesque location lined with palm trees, the mansion is at a walkable distance from the Sasawane beach.

The family of the soon-to-be groom has already arrived at the exotic location. The number of people have been limited keeping in mind the restrictions due to the pandemic, but the ceremonies including mehendi and sangeet will all be held as per Punjabi rituals. The grand mansion ensures a curated wedding experience with a laid-back vibe and all the elements of decor and interiors boast of a quintessential Bollywood wedding party.

A few glimpses into the lavish property will highlight the emphasis on luxury and glamour.

Three segments of the space - The Palm Court, The Cove Room and The Sky Deck Room - have been exclusively booked for Varun and Natasha's guests and their families. The exteriors evoke a breezy mode with lush coconut greens framing a sparkling swimming pool, floor-to-ceiling glass doors and windows and an all-white facade.

The interiors of the property are soothing which makes it ideal for a small guest list. The 25-room mansion features a minimal aesthetic complete with wooden accents. Guests at every room have a host of options for a luxury experience. The destination also promises an exquisite culinary experience, from a buffet breakfast to barbeques and local cuisine. The Mansion House, be it office conferences or yacht parties, offers tailor-made arrangements for any kind of celebration. The resort venue is a 20-minute speedboat ride from Mumbai.

One can spot many stunning corners while scrolling through the venue's Instagram account, and it will only up the anticipation for the couple's wedding glimpses. Take a tour of some of the property's most breathtaking visuals ahead of Varun and Natasha's big day:

