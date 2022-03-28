Insomnia Also Affects Heart; Here’s How to Not Let that Happen

Sleep deprivation, also known as insomnia or sleep insufficiency, is a condition of not getting enough sleep or good quality of sleep. It is a condition during which an individual sleeps less than the required amount of time needed to rest and let the body recover. Several studies prove that effects of acute sleep deprivation lead to health issues like mental health, diabetes and weight gain and also heart health issues. Here are several ways to tackle Insomnia.

Avoid caffeine

Caffeine has a disruptive effect on your sleep cycle. Studies have found out that caffeine can make it hard for you to fall asleep and also delay the timing of your body clock, reducing your total sleep time. Make sure not to consume caffeinated beverages six hours before your bedtime because caffeine requires nearly 5-6 hours to flush out of your body.

Reduce Screen time

The amount of time you spend on gadgets lead to strained eyes hence it’s essential to limit monitoring violent content throughout the day. Avoid using your mobile phone or laptop at least an hour before going to bed.

Meditate

Meditation and exercise will help you fix your body clock and ensure you get enough time to rest and recharge. Meditation helps in calming your mind and your body and promotes better quality sleep. When done before bedtime, meditation will reduce insomnia and sleep troubles.

Read more

Stress is one of the main reasons that can lead to insomnia and reading has proven to reduce stress. Reading will help you disconnect from your devices and also bring down anxiety. It will help you move to a fictional world and ease your tension, while also allowing you to relax.

Seek help from experts

If you consistently have trouble falling asleep, visit a physician who may prescribe medicine to help you fall asleep. The medicines do have side effects and it is advised that one must help themselves and not just depend on medication to fall asleep.

