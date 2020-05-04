Insomnia Be Creeping On Me Every Time I Try to Sleep,' Says Nora Fatehi in TikTok Video

It could the lockdown effect but actress-dancer Nora Fatehi admits insomnia creeps upon her lately, every time she tries to sleep. Nora made the revelation in a TikTok video she has shared on Instagram.

"Insomnia be creeping on me every time i try to sleep! Why tho?! anyone else relate? Follow me on tik tok itsnoriana #quarantinelife#insomnia #tiktok #freeme #mood," she captioned the video, which currently has 1.2 million views on the photo-sharing website.

Recently, Nora shared a video where she flaunts her culinary skills amid the lockdown. On Instagram stories, she shared photographs and videos of dishes she prepared for iftaari, the meal eaten by Muslims after sunset during Ramzaan.

Read: Lockdown Diaries: Nora Fatehi Turns Chef for Iftaar

On the acting front, Nora will next be seen in the Ajay Devgn-starrer "Bhuj: The Pride Of India."

In a short time, Nora has established herself as one of the best dancers in Bollywood, with hits such as Manohari (Baahubali: The Beginning), Dilbar (Satyamev Jayate), O saki saki (Batla House), Kamariya (Stree) and Ek toh kam zindagani (Marjaavaan), besides her recent hit Garmi in Street Dancer 3D.

Follow @News18Lifestyle for more

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365