Inspired by Beyonce and Rihanna’s Vogue Cover, this Bizarre ‘Flower Vase Hair’ is Blooming on Internet

If you find a couple of millennials walking up and about with their hair transformed into towering vases with vibrant flowers popping out of their hair, you should probably look again because it is the new bizarre ‘Flower Vase Hair’. After glass hair, Flower Vase Hair is apparently the "thing" on internet.The trendsetters, Beyonce and Rihanna September Vogue magazine cover flower arrangement headwear is driving the fashionistas berserk.As bizarre as it sounds, millennials are taking on the trend by letting their creativity bloom with the Flower Vase Hairdo.This dramatic look requires a hidden bottle inserted in your hair to make it act like a vase for flowers, after which flowers are arranged and woven into your hair, to give it that Flower Vase look. Yes, you are all set to carry around a bunch of flowers with you. (We wonder why?)Youtuber, Tayor R went all out and sparked the trend even more by posting a tutorial asking other fashionistas on social media to create their Flower Vase Hair Look.It didn't stop there.And then there was Flower Vase Hair gone wrong: