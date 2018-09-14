English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Inspired by Beyonce and Rihanna’s Vogue Cover, this Bizarre ‘Flower Vase Hair’ is Blooming on Internet
The trendsetters, Beyonce and Rihanna September Vogue magazine cover flower arrangement headwear is driving the fashionistas berserk.
Rihanna and Beyonce Vogue Magazine Cover
If you find a couple of millennials walking up and about with their hair transformed into towering vases with vibrant flowers popping out of their hair, you should probably look again because it is the new bizarre ‘Flower Vase Hair’. After glass hair, Flower Vase Hair is apparently the "thing" on internet.
Same. Am I doing it? #FlowerVaseHair pic.twitter.com/Uou67ttXC0— Daniel Cunningham (@TXPlantGuy) September 10, 2018
| Edited by: Naqshib Nisar
