Inspired By Bollywood's Face Mask Looks? Here Are 5 Ways You Can Make Them At Home

With a fast pace life, finding time for self-care seems impossible. What was the last time you found yourself doing skincare, or just pampering yourself with a relaxing salon visit? The stress of modern life can affect your skin badly. Issues like dark circles, black spots, dull skin ace, etc can dim the glow of your beautiful skin. To take care of your skin effectively, you can take the help of homemade face masks that will help you to get glowing healthy skin instantly. Here are five DIY masks that you should try at home:

Classic Multani Mitti mask

This mask is highly beneficial, it can help you reduce acne and provide you with a natural glow. It can remove oil from your skin, remove tanning, even your skin tone, and more. You can mix it with milk or water and apply it twice a week for the best results.

Papaya and Honey mask

This mask works as a wonder for people dealing with skin issues like hyperpigmentation, uneven skin, and sunspots. Mix mashed papaya and honey, apply gently let it sit, and rinse with cold water after 15 minutes.

Chickpea flour mask

One of the most amazing ingredients that can help your skin to regain its glow is Chickpea flour commonly knowns as Besan in Indian households. It is a great scrub that removes dead skin, softens your skin, and makes your skin healthier and shinner. You can mix besan with water or milk and apply it to your face.

Coffee face mask

Coffee is a great exfoliator that can reduce acne and dark spots. It works great for under-eye issues such as dark circles and puffy eyes. Coffee is also rich in antioxidants that can remove dead cells and remove impurities from your skin. You can apply coffee powder and honey together for better results.

Banana face mask

Banana is highly beneficial for your skin. It can brighten skin, reduce wrinkles, reduce puffiness, reduce acne scars, and more. You can apply mashed banana, honey, and milk.

