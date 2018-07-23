English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Instagram Inspiration: Cycling Shorts Are Back
The reality-TV-star-turned-businesswoman, Kim Kardashian, is a convert to cycling shorts, wearing them in different styles on each of her outings.
Image: instagram/ KimK
Aniconic garment of the eighties, cycling shorts thankfully sped off the fashion scene pretty quickly. But after been banished to the shadows of fashion history, cycling shorts have once again been spotted in the wild, worn by some of fashion's hottest style icons.
Partly buoyed by the sportswear influence riding high on the runway and the street, biker shorts have notably been resurrected by Kim Kardashian, who is a firm fan of the skin-tight cutoffs, now landing in different materials and colors. Here's a lesson in how to update the look from Chiara Ferragni, Emily Ratajkowski and Kim Kardashian.
Laid-back cool, like Chiara Ferragni
While busy preparing to marry the rapper Fedez, influencer and businesswoman Chiara Ferragni, has been treating her social media followers to snaps of herself sporting various outfits. Always at the cutting edge of fashion, Ferragni recently rocked a pair of cycling shorts -- which she also referred to as her "new obsession" -- somewhat breaking the mold of her carefully curated chic and laid-back style. Ferragni wears her eighties-style biker shorts with a matching sports bra and a colorful short-sleeved shirt. Fingers crossed that this doesn't become THE look of summer 2018.
Futuristic, like Kim Kardashian
The reality-TV-star-turned-businesswoman, Kim Kardashian, is a convert to cycling shorts, wearing them in different styles on each of her outings. When stepping out in one of her many pairs, Kardashian channels a futuristic vibe, accessorizing her biker shorts with thigh-high boots, matching skin-tight long-sleeve T-shirts and sporty bags -- a double-duty look for working out or for around town. In fact, all of the Kardashian sisters appear to be championing skin-tight cycling shorts, which suggests that the trend could take off in the coming weeks.
Soft and sporty, like Emily Ratajkowski
Anything's possible! Yes, Emily Ratajkowski too has been spotted rocking cycling shorts to head to the gym, as part of an outfit that's soft, understated and (almost not) sexy. She scores points by wearing them with sneakers, rather than stilettos or thigh boots, and for picking a sporty style, rather than the leather or metallic models increasingly cropping up. Ratajkowski wears her shorts with a sporty hooded crop top in an outfit which suits her down to the ground. Her handbad looks almost too chic for this look, so a mini-backpack might have been a better accessory.
