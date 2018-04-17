English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Instagram Inspiration: How to Wear a Beret with Style
Model-turned-actress Cara Delevingne made a very noteworthy appearance at the latest Dior fashion show in February, pictures of which were seen all around the world. Dressed head to toe in iconic pieces by the French fashion house, the star rocked a masculine-feminine style capped with a Dior beret.
(Photo: Cara Delevingne/ Instagram)
Recently revived by Maria Grazia Chiuri for the Dior fall/winter 2017-2018 fashion show in 2017, the beret is fashion's latest must-have headwear. As well as being brought back to the forefront of fashion by several designers, the beret has also been spotted in the wild -- and not just in France. Indeed, it has been rocked by some of fashion's most stylish icons. Still, it's important to strike a balance when working a beret into a look, so as not to fall into the trap of clichés. Here's some inspiration from Bella Hadid, Sara Sampaio and Chiara Ferragni on how to wear a beret with style.
Wearing a blonde wig while enjoying some downtime with friends, Bella Hadid rocks a refreshed, loose-fitting beret, bringing a retro touch to her casual-chic look. It's a great combination for the Dior ambassador, who is regularly seen sporting hats of all kinds. In fact, this isn't the first time that the American supermodel has been seen rocking this year's hottest headwear -- she was snapped last fall wearing a stylish leather beret.
Style icon, influencer and businesswoman Chiara Ferragni was seen rocking a beret, matched with sophisticated attire, at Paris haute couture week. Beyond the retro touch, the hat makes a chic and feminine addition to the Italian blogger's outfit. She wore the iconic accessory again to the Dior show, embellishing it with a violet for the occasion.
In a different style, Portuguese model Sara Sampaio was snapped wearing a beret as she prepared to jet out of New York. The beret adds a chic detail and a refreshing twist to her casual outfit of jeans, a top and a shearling jacket. The model pulls out all the stops to stay stylish while traveling.
Winnie Harlow -- another fan of hats -- has also been an early adopter of the beret, a French style classic. The Canadian model stands out with a bright red beret featuring a logo. The accessory is a perfect match for the red details on her vinyl parka, adding the finishing touch to a stylish and sexy look.
