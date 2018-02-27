GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Instagram Inspiration: How To Wear Sweatpants With Style

Kendall Jenner was the talk of social media when she recently stepped out in various pieces from the Daniëlle Cathari x adidas Originals capsule.

AFP Relaxnews

Updated:February 27, 2018, 10:39 AM IST
Instagram Inspiration: How To Wear Sweatpants With Style
Courtesy: Instagram/ Kendall Jenner
From the runways to the street to social media, fashion is having a sportswear moment, bringing back previously relegated pieces to the forefront of fashion. In recent seasons, sweatpants have no longer been reserved for the gym, becoming a key wardrobe essential for fashion fans. Want to get the look? Here's some inspiration from Kendall Jenner, Bella Hadid and Emily Ratajkowski.

Although often seen in stilettos, tight dresses and designer garb, Bella Hadid is quick to adopt the athleisure look when she's not on the runway. The model rocks her joggers like a pro, choosing styles embellished with modern details, like zips on the legs, often matching them with a crop top and sneakers.

A post shared by (@bellahadid) on



Top model Emily Ratajkowski shows that it's possible to stay sexy and sensual in sweatpants -- no mean feat! Here, she's picked a three-stripe model -- a go-to choice for several decades -- matched with a crinkle crop top for a relaxed and ultra-feminine look.

A post shared by Emily Ratajkowski (@emrata) on



Adidas Originals brand ambassador Kendall Jenner was the talk of social media when she recently stepped out in various pieces from the Daniëlle Cathari x adidas Originals capsule. Collection influences include the iconic press-stud sweatpants of the 1990s. Kendall Jenner was notably snapped leaving a hotel in a total tracksuit look, causing a sensation among fans.

@adidasoriginals @daniellecathari #adidas_ambassador

A post shared by Kendall (@kendalljenner) on



Star model Joan Smalls rocks sweatpants in a head-to-toe jumpsuit version. She plays it casual and cool with a sportswear vibe in a tracksuit-style all-in-one, lace-up boots and a padded jacket. Earrings and a necklace add a feminine touch.

A post shared by Joan Smalls (@joansmalls) on

