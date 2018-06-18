Instagram Inspiration: Polka Dots are in Trend for Summer 2018

A post shared by Chiara Ferragni (@chiaraferragni) on May 25, 2018 at 6:22am PDT

While floral motifs are still the stars of the spring/summer 2018 season, polka dots will also be a key trend, bringing a stylish and retro twist to SS18 style. Models and style icons haven't waited for the vacation season to step out in dotty designs, showing off different ways to rock spots this summer. Here's some polka dot inspiration from Chiara Ferragni, Daphne Groeneveld and Alessandra Ambrosio.Sophisticated spots, like Chiara FerragniFashion's most famous blogger is never one to miss a trend. In fact, she was already ahead of the curve in May 2018, wearing a chic and stylish polka-dot-print dress on a trip to Paris. Chiara Ferragni wore white-on-black spots in a refined look, matched with slightly retro accessories for a sophisticated style. Dior slingbacks add a classy finishing touch to this black & white look.Polka dot pin-up, like Daphne GroeneveldDaphne Groeneveld totally revisited the pin-up look at the Coachella festival in April. The Dutch model rocked a retro strapless polka-dot dress, cinched at the waist, contrasted with streetwear-style accessories -- like aviator sunglasses, a cap and boots -- for a fresh twist on classic pin-up style. It's a great combination that suits the young model down to the ground.Riviera chic, like Alessandra AmbrosioSoaking up the sun on the French Riviera, Brazilian model Alessandra Ambrosio stepped out in style in this spotty creation. Posing by the iconic lifebuoy at the prestigious Hôtel du Cap-Eden-Roc, the former Victoria's Secret Angel wore a ruched spotty mini-dress with billowing, slightly bouffant sleeves. This chic style is perfectly suited to the Riviera and is expertly matched with mules and a string bag -- one of summer 2018's hottest accessories.