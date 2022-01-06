Instagram Users Could Soon Receive Likes on Their Stories

If you are an Instagram addict like many others, it may come as good news to you that you may soon receive likes on your Instagram Stories. The Meta-owned app is testing a new feature that could get you likes on your stories. Presently, the feature is visible to just a small group of people in the world, as confirmed by the company. However, the likes will only be seen by the person who posted the story and the company doesn’t intend to make the number of likes publicly viewable.

A spokesperson of Meta, formerly known as Facebook, told TechCrunch that in a bid to help people connect more to those they cared for, Instagram was working on a way for people to react to Stories that only the author could be able to view.

Some users, who were part of those to whom the feature was presently available as part of the test, said that they were able to see the feature and posted screenshots of the same. Apparently, such participants also receive a notification after getting a like on their Stories.

is this a new find? 👀 Instagram testing likes on stories. pic.twitter.com/Pn6jRlq0rF — Melissa G (@MelissaGoBlue) January 4, 2022

Presently, Instagram offers all its users to react to a story with eight emoji options including the laughing, heart eyes, celebration, clap, teary-eyed, fire, surprised, and the 100. They can be seen only by the person posting the story and are not publicly visible. With likes being introduced to Stories, it can give influencers a new way to measure how their Stories engagement works with the audience in comparison to the posts. This new testing comes a few months after Instagram gave its users an option to hide their number of likes on their posts.

Instagram is apparently experimenting on ways to get users to engage with Stories as it recently introduced a new ‘Add Yours’ sticker that creates public threads in Stories.

Tags:

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.