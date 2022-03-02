Instead of Morning Coffee, Try These Yoga Asanas to Recharge Your Body

Some mornings just do not feel like a good start to a day. And when that happens, a cup of coffee is what we run after to recharge our bodies. However, rather than taking the help of caffeine for that jolting recharge your body needs to go about the rest of that day, there are some healthier alternatives that can mimic the effects of caffeine.

While the brain is still recovering from the REM phase, our body tends to feel lethargic, and to trump this low-energy phase, yoga can do wonders. A brief yoga session in the morning might take a minute or more than you make your morning coffee, and it gives no less jolt than what coffee has to offer.

So, here are five yoga poses that you can do to rejuvenate your energy and meet the everyday challenges without feeling fatigued.

Dhanurasana (Bow Pose)

A good yoga asana to tone your leg and arm muscle, Dhanurasana is a must in your list as it helps the digestive system stay crisp and efficient. Dhanurasana also helps with menstrual discomfort.

Advertisement

Garudasana (Eagle Pose)

This asana is believed to calm the mind and, subsequently, the body down. Garudasana literally translates to Eagle Pose, which is believed to improve body balance.

Balasana (Child’s Pose)

A perfect yoga asana for tackling stress and anxiety issues, Balasana is a great option to include in your brief yoga asanas list. It curbs fatigue and charges up the body to prevent dizziness.

Trikonasana (Triangle Pose)

The Trikonasana works great for the core muscles and also helps the body maintain balance and stability. It is called the ‘Triangle’ pose, as a person makes a triangle with their legs, hands, and torso.

Virabhadrasana

Apart from helping the body attain balance and stability as other asanas mentioned, Virabhadrasana also helps keep the muscle tension and time ratio in check and tones up shoulders.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.