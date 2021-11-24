Instead of Running, Try These At-Home Cardio Exercises for a Fit Body

Fitness is essential for a healthy lifestyle but it does not mean that you blindly follow all the trends on the internet. Without having a proper understanding of one’s body, following workout routines can prove dangerous. Where some people enjoy running, others prefer hitting the gym and lifting weights. Early morning runs have a number of health benefits but if you are a bit lazy to get up for it or you don’t have the stamina to run long distances, it is not the end of your health regime. Fitness trainer Kayla Itsines in her recent Instagram post shared her dislike for running.

She started her post by mentioning that she does not run as it is not relaxing for her. Rather, Kayla prefers walking at a faster pace. “I can’t understand how people find running enjoyable, but then again most people probably can’t understand how I find burpees enjoyable,” she quipped in the caption.

Kayla further mentioned that due to any reason, from lockdown to poor weather, if people are not able to step out for a run, they can resort to an alternative cardio session. Sharing a number of no-equipment cardio exercises, Kayla said that the routine can be performed at home using the body’s weight. The exercises included criss cross, high knees, pop squat & twist, mountain climbers, half burpee, and ab bikes. In the video, all decked in her gym wear, Kyla was seen performing all the exercises.

The fitness trainer told her viewers to perform each exercise for 30 seconds, in 3 laps. “And then maybe you will look at me at the end, where I am clearly very much feeling okay,” she concluded.

Cardio exercises have a range of health benefits, from providing a range of motion in the joints to aiding weight loss, mobility. It improves the lung capacity, boosts energy, induces sleep, and strengthens the heart. A 30-minute cardio session in the morning can keep you pumped throughout the day.

