English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
'Intelligent' Crows Trained to Pick Up Litter at French Historic Theme Park
Rooks, a member of the crow family of birds that also includes the carrion crow, jackdaw and raven, are considered to be "particularly intelligent" and in the right circumstances "like to communicate with humans and establish a relationship through play".
(Image courtesy: AFP Relaxnews)
Loading...
Six crows specially trained to pick up cigarette ends and rubbish will be put to work next week at a French historical theme park, its president said on Friday.
"The goal is not just to clear up, because the visitors are generally careful to keep things clean" but also to show that "nature itself can teach us to take care of the environment", Nicolas de Villiers of the Puy du Fou park, in the western Vendee region, told AFP.
Rooks, a member of the crow family of birds that also includes the carrion crow, jackdaw and raven, are considered to be "particularly intelligent" and in the right circumstances "like to communicate with humans and establish a relationship through play", Villiers said.
The birds will be encouraged to spruce up the park through the use of a small box that delivers a tasty nugget of bird food each time the rook deposits a cigarette end or small piece of rubbish, he added.
Also Watch
"The goal is not just to clear up, because the visitors are generally careful to keep things clean" but also to show that "nature itself can teach us to take care of the environment", Nicolas de Villiers of the Puy du Fou park, in the western Vendee region, told AFP.
Rooks, a member of the crow family of birds that also includes the carrion crow, jackdaw and raven, are considered to be "particularly intelligent" and in the right circumstances "like to communicate with humans and establish a relationship through play", Villiers said.
The birds will be encouraged to spruce up the park through the use of a small box that delivers a tasty nugget of bird food each time the rook deposits a cigarette end or small piece of rubbish, he added.
Also Watch
-
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Talks About Fanney Khan, Being Judged And More
-
Saturday 28 July , 2018
Rajeev Masand Interviews Tom Cruise For Mission Impossible: Fallout
-
Thursday 02 August , 2018
Fanney Khan: Anil Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Pihu Sand On Why You Should Stop Worrying About How You Look
-
Tuesday 31 July , 2018
Akshay Kumar Chats About Gold, Twinkle's New Book And More
-
Friday 20 July , 2018
Is Janhvi Kapoor-Ishaan Khatter Starrer Dhadak As Compelling As Sairat?
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Talks About Fanney Khan, Being Judged And More
Saturday 28 July , 2018 Rajeev Masand Interviews Tom Cruise For Mission Impossible: Fallout
Thursday 02 August , 2018 Fanney Khan: Anil Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Pihu Sand On Why You Should Stop Worrying About How You Look
Tuesday 31 July , 2018 Akshay Kumar Chats About Gold, Twinkle's New Book And More
Friday 20 July , 2018 Is Janhvi Kapoor-Ishaan Khatter Starrer Dhadak As Compelling As Sairat?
Loading...
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Hone Your Pole Dancing Skills With 6 Terrific Lessons From Birthday Girl Jacqueline Fernandez
- Arjun Tendulkar Lends Helping Hand to Ground Staff at Lord’s
- Manmarziyaan Song Daryaa is a Rustic Punjabi Love Ballad That Strikes a Chord, Listen Here
- Vishwaroopam 2 Movie Review: Kamal Haasan Fails the Mission As Well His Fans
- Kareena Kapoor Khan Looks Chic as She Steps Out for a Night Out With Stylist Tanya Ghavri, Manager Poonam Damania
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...