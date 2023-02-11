Interesting Facts About Khimsar Fort, Wedding Venue Of Smriti Irani’s Daughter

Rajasthan’s magnificent forts not only attract lakhs of tourists from India and abroad round the year but also many of these monuments have been preferred destinations for celebrity and VIP weddings. From the wedding of Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas in Jodhpur to the recent wedding of Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan’s historic cities have been witness to some big fat marriage ceremonies.

Jodhpur, known as the blue city, yet again became home to a VIP wedding. Union Minister Smriti Irani’s daughter Shanelle Irani tied the knot with her fiance Arjun Bhalla at the famous Khimsar Fort. This 16-century fort has a glorious past to boast and perhaps that is why it was chosen as the ideal location for this high profile wedding.

The Khimsar Dunes Village and the 16th-century Khimsar Fort are located in rural Rajasthan, all set to offer visitors a unique and memorable experience. It was built by Rao Karamsiji, the eighth son of Rao Jodhaji, founder of Jodhpur. Standing halfway between Jodhpur and Nagaur, this heritage site is on the eastern edge of the Thar desert.

The fort boasts a rich history etched in its very walls. The grand layout is too beautiful to miss. The village itself is nestled in the middle of sand dunes of the Nagaur district, which is only accessible by jeep, camel, or on horseback. The area is also known for its family-run hotels. The staff at these hotels are descendants of erstwhile royal courtiers. Needless to say, they offer hospitality that truly comes from the heart. A true destination of eco-friendly, luxurious huts, this place makes up for a tranquil stay in the desert.

The Khimsar Fort makes for an excellent location for a wedding because of its unique combination of rich history, leisure activities, and adventure. With its ostentatious layout and rich history, the fort makes for a beautiful and memorable backdrop for the wedding ceremony and reception. The village, too, is like a peaceful and tranquil escape in the heart of the desert. Away from the bustling cities this location offers a unique experience for big fat weddings.

Since the location is run by descendants of royal courtiers, the hosts can be rest assured that every aspect of the wedding is taken care of with passion, loyalty, and sincerity. After all, they will turn this into a royal event better than most.

What is even more wonderful about the Khimsar Fort is that the 20th generation of the royal lineage still resides in the fort. The extended family of the descendants of royal courtiers offers hospitality that is unmatched. The Fort has also been awarded the National Grand Heritage Award For Excellence. This is the highest recognition conferred upon any heritage property by the Department of Tourism, Government of India.

